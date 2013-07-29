Everyone look at Bryan Cranston’s teeny tiny ‘Breaking Bad’ tattoo

Can you guys even believe Bryan Cranston went out and got the “Breaking Bad” logo tattooed on one of his fingers and it wasn’t his middle finger? What a wasted opportunity for the coolest flip-off ever. Like, nobody messes with you if you give ’em the bird and a tiny, badass “Br Ba” pops up for emphasis.

But I guess that already, nobody messes with you if you’re Walter White.

Bryan and some of his fellow “Breaking Bad” crew members got matching tattoos to celebrate the final season of the much (much, much) adored show. Bryan chose to get his on a finger because it would be a secret except to himself… and presumably every single other person he encounters and chooses to show, on account of how it is awesome.

