Everyone look at Bryan Cranston’s teeny tiny ‘Breaking Bad’ tattoo

#Bryan Cranston #Breaking Bad
07.29.13 5 years ago

Can you guys even believe Bryan Cranston went out and got the “Breaking Bad” logo tattooed on one of his fingers and it wasn’t his middle finger? What a wasted opportunity for the coolest flip-off ever. Like, nobody messes with you if you give ’em the bird and a tiny, badass “Br Ba” pops up for emphasis.

But I guess that already, nobody messes with you if you’re Walter White.

Bryan and some of his fellow “Breaking Bad” crew members got matching tattoos to celebrate the final season of the much (much, much) adored show. Bryan chose to get his on a finger because it would be a secret except to himself… and presumably every single other person he encounters and chooses to show, on account of how it is awesome.

(via)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Bryan Cranston#Breaking Bad
TAGSBREAKING BADBryan CranstonTattoo

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP