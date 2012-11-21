B

Watch: Ewan McGregor becomes dinner in new ‘Jack the Giant Slayer’ trailer

11.21.12 6 years ago

Can you say “Ewan-McGregor-in-a-blanket”?

The Golden Globe-nominated actor is reimagined as a tasty appetizer in the new trailer for Bryan Singer’s “Jack the Giant Slayer,” a cinematic adaptation of the famed Cornish fairytale that stars Nicholas Hoult (“X-Men: First Class,” upcoming zombie rom-com “Warm Bodies”) as the title character and McGregor as Elmont, a royal soldier who accompanies Jack on a mission to rescue a beautiful princess (Eleanor Tomlinson) from the clutches of a race of menacing giants.

“Fee-fi-fo-fum,” begins the ominous voiceover, playing over a series of visuals that establish the giants’ impressively-realized skybound land. “Ask not whence the thunder comes/ For between heaven and Earth is a perilous place/Home to a fearsome and giant race.”

While I’m finding it hard to get too excited about “Jack the Giant Slayer” – the release of which was recently pushed back a full nine months by Warner Bros. (it was originally slated to hit theaters this last summer) – I have to admit that the film certainly looks spectacular, with top-notch CG effects work and some fun visuals including a flying windmill, a two-headed giant and the aforementioned “Ewan as dinner” bit.

That said, it also comes off as a rather bland “four-quadrant” slot-filler that seems particularly targeted at families and older children, a la “National Treasure” or “Night at the Museum” – in other words, older audiences without children may not find much to enjoy here. Nevertheless, the film’s saving grace may be Singer, a talented craftsman who has previously managed to deliver brainier-than-usual mass-targeted fantasy/action films, including the first two “X-Men” movies and the (in my opinion) underrated “Superman Returns.” Here’s hoping he can do the same with “Jack the Giant Slayer” (not to mention the upcoming leather-free “X-Men: First Class” sequel “Days of Future Past”).

My grade for the trailer: B. After watching it (and checking out the new poster for the film below), you can rate it for yourself at top left.

“Jack the Giant Slayer” is slated for release on March 1 in 3D and IMAX 3D.

