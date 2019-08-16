Ewan McGregor May Be Returning As Obi-Wan Kenobi For A Disney+ Series

Lucasfilm/Disney

The Star Wars prequels tend to be divisive among longtime fans, to put it mildly. (Although George Lucas has sworn that viewers raised on them prefer them to the original trilogy.) But there’s one aspect of them most people can agree was solid: Ewan McGregor made for a fine, fiery, young-ish Obi-Wan Kenobi — at least after The Phantom Menace. So good news: Deadline has confirmed that the Scottish actor is in talks to return the role for an as-yet-untitled show on their forthcoming streaming service Disney+.

McGregor was in his late 20s when he first took the role, and it took him from a cult figure, primarily known for Trainspotting (and, among even cooler people, for Shallow Grave, Little Voice, and Velvet Goldmine, too), and made him a household name. The character, of course had been made iconic by Sir Alec Guinness, who earned an Oscar nomination for his soulful work in the original Star Wars and spent much of his life post-Obi-Wan doing things like telling young Star Wars fans they can have his autograph but only if they agree to never watch a Star Wars film again.