Ewan McGregor would be ‘happy’ to return for ‘Star Wars: Episode VII’

Will Ewan McGregor reprise his role of Obi-Wan Kenobi in the upcoming “Star Wars: Episode VII”?
Of course, it’s not yet known whether Kenobi will even be a part of the upcoming trilogy. In fact, very little is known about the films, and McGregor’s not much help. “I know nothing about it, other than what I’ve read on the internet,” he added.
What we do know is that Michael Arndt (“Little Miss Sunshine,” “Toy Story 3”) is writing the script, while rumors continue to fly about who will direct.
Franchise creator George Lucas has admitted that his duties as a consultant are very limited.
Meanwhile, McGregor will soon be seen alongside Naomi Watts in the disaster drama “The Impossible.”
Would you like to see Ewan McGregor back in Jedi mode for “Episode VII”?
Regardless of E VII, I absolutely would be interested in an Obi Wan spin-off movie starring MaGregor.
I never really gave that any thought but an Obi Wan movie with MacGregor? I’d almost rather see that than a Ep. 7 with all new characters. He was the one person that got through the prequels looking better than he came in. I don’t have any cognitive dissonance at all thinking of he and Sir Alec as Kenobi, give him a glowing cameo in the new ones if nothing else.
Yes, I’d like to see him back. I can’t see how it’s possible though.
Flashback, if nothing else. But a spinoff movie of him would be pretty interesting.