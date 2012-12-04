Ewan McGregor would be ‘happy’ to return for ‘Star Wars: Episode VII’

Will Ewan McGregor reprise his role of Obi-Wan Kenobi in the upcoming “Star Wars: Episode VII”?

Sir Alec Guinness played the aging Jedi Master in the original trilogy. The character dies in 1977’s “Star Wars,” only to appear in spirit form in 1980’s “The Empire Strikes Back” and 1983’s “Return of the Jedi”). McGregor played a younger version in the three prequels.

Of course, it’s not yet known whether Kenobi will even be a part of the upcoming trilogy. In fact, very little is known about the films, and McGregor’s not much help. “I know nothing about it, other than what I’ve read on the internet,” he added.

What we do know is that Michael Arndt (“Little Miss Sunshine,” “Toy Story 3”) is writing the script, while rumors continue to fly about who will direct.

Franchise creator George Lucas has admitted that his duties as a consultant are very limited.

Meanwhile, McGregor will soon be seen alongside Naomi Watts in the disaster drama “The Impossible.”

Would you like to see Ewan McGregor back in Jedi mode for “Episode VII”?