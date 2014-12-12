Exclusive: 4 DC variant covers channel the glamour of iconic Hollywood posters

Next March, DC Entertainment takes comic book fans back in time. As part of their monthly themes, twenty-two comics will get a movie poster makeover, honoring some of the most classic Warner Bros. films. Superheroes will be suiting up to take on everything from “Purple Rain” to “Gone With the Wind” in these fun, collectible variant covers.

For those who want a jump on what to add to their March 2015 pull-list, here”s the complete list of comics participating in March Movie Posters:

ACTION COMICS #40 inspired by BILL & TED'S EXCELLENT ADVENTURE, with cover art by Joe Quinones

AQUAMAN #40 inspired by FREE WILLY, with cover art by Richard Horie

BATGIRL #40 inspired by PURPLE RAIN, with cover art by Cliff Chiang

BATMAN #40 inspired by THE MASK, with cover art by Dave Johnson

BATMAN & ROBIN #40 inspired by HARRY POTTER, with cover art by Tommy Lee Edwards

BATMAN/SUPERMAN #20 inspired by THE FUGITIVE, with cover art by Tony Harris

CATWOMAN #40 inspired by BULLITT, with cover art by Dave Johnson

DETECTIVE COMICS #40 inspired by THE MATRIX, with cover art by Brian Stelfreeze

FLASH #40 inspired by NORTH BY NORTHWEST, with cover art by Bill Sienkiewicz

HARLEY QUINN #16 inspired by JAILHOUSE ROCK, with cover art by Dave Johnson

GRAYSON #8 inspired by ENTER THE DRAGON, with cover art by Bill Sienkiewicz

GREEN LANTERN #40 inspired by 2001: A SPACE ODYSSEY, with cover art by Tony Harris

GREEN LANTERN CORPS #40 inspired by FORBIDDEN PLANET, with cover cover art by Tony Harris

JUSTICE LEAGUE UNITED #10 inspired by MARS ATTACKS, with cover art by Marco D'Alphonso

JUSTICE LEAGUE #40 inspired by MAGIC MIKE, with cover art by Emanuela Lupacchino

JUSTICE LEAGUE DARK #40 inspired by BEETLEJUICE, with cover art by Joe Quinones

TEEN TITANS #8 inspired by THE LOST BOYS, with cover art by Alex Garner

SINESTRO #11 inspired by WESTWORLD, with cover art by Dave Johnson

SUPERGIRL #40 inspired by WIZARD OF OZ, with cover art by Marco D'Alphonso

SUPERMAN #40 inspired by SUPER FLY, with cover art by Dave Johnson

SUPERMAN/WONDER WOMAN #17 inspired cover by GONE WITH THE WIND, with art by Gene Ha

WONDER WOMAN #40 inspired by 300, with cover art by Bill Sienkiewicz

After the jump, get your exclusive first look at the covers for BATGIRL #40, TEEN TITANS #8, JUSTICE LEAGUE UNITED #10, and SUPERMAN/WONDER WOMAN #17.