Exclusive: 4 DC variant covers channel the glamour of iconic Hollywood posters

Next March, DC Entertainment takes comic book fans back in time. As part of their monthly themes, twenty-two comics will get a movie poster makeover, honoring some of the most classic Warner Bros. films. Superheroes will be suiting up to take on everything from “Purple Rain” to “Gone With the Wind” in these fun, collectible variant covers.
For those who want a jump on what to add to their March 2015 pull-list, here”s the complete list of comics participating in March Movie Posters:
ACTION COMICS #40 inspired by BILL & TED'S EXCELLENT ADVENTURE, with cover art by Joe Quinones
AQUAMAN #40 inspired by FREE WILLY, with cover art by Richard Horie
BATGIRL #40 inspired by PURPLE RAIN, with cover art by Cliff Chiang
BATMAN #40 inspired by THE MASK, with cover art by Dave Johnson
BATMAN & ROBIN #40 inspired by HARRY POTTER, with cover art by Tommy Lee Edwards
BATMAN/SUPERMAN #20 inspired by THE FUGITIVE, with cover art by Tony Harris
CATWOMAN #40 inspired by BULLITT, with cover art by Dave Johnson
DETECTIVE COMICS #40 inspired by THE MATRIX, with cover art by Brian Stelfreeze
FLASH #40 inspired by NORTH BY NORTHWEST, with cover art by Bill Sienkiewicz
HARLEY QUINN #16 inspired by JAILHOUSE ROCK, with cover art by Dave Johnson
GRAYSON #8 inspired by ENTER THE DRAGON, with cover art by Bill Sienkiewicz
GREEN LANTERN #40 inspired by 2001: A SPACE ODYSSEY, with cover art by Tony Harris
GREEN LANTERN CORPS #40 inspired by FORBIDDEN PLANET, with cover cover art by Tony Harris
JUSTICE LEAGUE UNITED #10 inspired by MARS ATTACKS, with cover art by Marco D'Alphonso
JUSTICE LEAGUE #40 inspired by MAGIC MIKE, with cover art by Emanuela Lupacchino
JUSTICE LEAGUE DARK #40 inspired by BEETLEJUICE, with cover art by Joe Quinones
TEEN TITANS #8 inspired by THE LOST BOYS, with cover art by Alex Garner
SINESTRO #11 inspired by WESTWORLD, with cover art by Dave Johnson
SUPERGIRL #40 inspired by WIZARD OF OZ, with cover art by Marco D'Alphonso
SUPERMAN #40 inspired by SUPER FLY, with cover art by Dave Johnson
SUPERMAN/WONDER WOMAN #17 inspired cover by GONE WITH THE WIND, with art by Gene Ha
WONDER WOMAN #40 inspired by 300, with cover art by Bill Sienkiewicz
After the jump, get your exclusive first look at the covers for BATGIRL #40, TEEN TITANS #8, JUSTICE LEAGUE UNITED #10, and SUPERMAN/WONDER WOMAN #17.
