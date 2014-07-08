Exclusive: 5 DC Comic Characters Take On Social Media With Selfies For August Covers

As announced back in May on CBR, the month of the Selfie is upon us. For their August solicitations, DC Comics is taking a page from social media and having their stable of heroes – and villains – turn the camera on themselves. Of course, being famous icons means their front-facing cameras are infinitely less grainy than anything a plebeian can buy from their local big box.

HitFix was able to snag an exclusive first look at five of these August variant covers. From Grayson to Harley Quinn, Batman to Superman…even Green Lantern got in on the act. If anyone knows where you can buy a smartphone able to withstand the vacuum of space, hit me up…for reasons.

After the jump, see what poses these iconic character chose for their selfie debuts!