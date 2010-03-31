EXCLUSIVE: A sneak peak at the Wondercon ‘Kick Ass’ poster

This weekend is going to be a good one for San Francisco area geeks as Wondercon is rolling into town, and each year, it seems like it’s becoming a more and more important event for studios looking to promote their spring events.

For example, Lionsgate has “Kick Ass” coming out in just a few weeks now, and to promote the film, there’s going to be a panel with the cast and several key creative members of the crew. Here’s the description of the panel that Wondercon has posted:

4:30-5:30 The Kick-Ass Cast Can’t See Through Walls But They Can Kick Your Ass!- Join the cast and creators of the new superhero action flick Kick-Ass to learn what it takes to be a superhero! You don’t need special powers to seriously kick ass! This highly anticipated film’s panel will talk about the making of the film, which opens on April 15. Learn how to pick a superhero name and what your costume should look like with screenwriter Jane Goldman, comic book creators Mark Millar and John Romita Jr. and the stars! Esplanade Ballroom

What they don’t mention there is that I’ll be moderating the panel, and that you’ll also have an opportunity to get an exclusive Big Daddy poster signed by Nic Cage if you attend the convention. It’s a very cool, very stylized poster, and we’ve got the exclusive premiere of the image here for you today. This is not a one-sheet for the film, but is instead almost a propaganda-styled image that is tied directly to the character that Nic Cage is playing in the film:

Love it. Now imagine it with Nic Cage’s signature on it. Want? You bet. If you want to know how to get it signed, you’ll have to come to the panel, won’t you?

I think the panel’s going to be a load of fun, and I hope to see many of you there. Please feel free to say hello after the panel, as I’ll be there for a while.

And remember… “Kick Ass” hits theaters on April 16.

