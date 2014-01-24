EXCLUSIVE: Adele writing with Diane Warren on new album

Superstar songwriter Diane Warren is among the writers working with Adele on the British star’s next album, the follow-up to the Grammy-winning, multi-platinum “21.”

Warren traveled to London to pen a few songs with Adele in the studio recently. “It was just great. I don”t really write with people and we spent a lot of time together and really clicked and really connected and I really like her as a person,” Warren tells Hitfix. “I”m really excited about the stuff we did.”

Warren has been a hit-making machine for the past 30 years, writing smashes for artists including Beyonce, Aerosmith, Celine Dion, Whitney Houston, Mariah Carey, Cher, Kelly Clarkson, and dozens of other acts.

Adele is also collaborating with Phil Collins. Collins told Inside South Florida that he wasn”t that aware of Adele, joking, “I live in a cave.” He added, “I really love her voice. I love some of this stuff she”s done too.” (h/t Rolling Stone).

Though Columbia Records, Adele”s label in the U.S., has not announced a release date, Adele”s third album is expected to come out this year.

“21,” which came out in 2011, has sold more than 25 million copies worldwide.