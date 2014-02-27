Exclusive: Afterlife With Archie #4 Is Bloody Dark Fun

Archie Comics has slowly been grow up to meet the generation that read Double Digest in the check-out line of the grocery store. Nowhere is this more obvious – and welcome – then with their ongoing zombie series, 'Afterlife With Archie'. In the latest issue on store shelves March 5th, the gang's frantic attempt at survival is foiled when two more members become infected and Riverdale's one sanctuary – Lodge Mansion – is compromised.

With each new issue, Archie has put out a spooky animated comic book to tease each issue's plot. HitFix got the exclusive peek on what horrific discovery is waiting for Archie in his own home. Can animated graphic novels just be a thing now? There's just something very satisfying about the construction paper-like movement of the style.

Afterlife with Archie #4 was written by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa with art and cover art by Francesco Francavilla.
Images courtesy of Archie Comics

