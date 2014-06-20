Exclusive: Andy Richter joins Ashanti and more on new comedy track ‘Escape from New York’

We already established that Neko Case and Kelly Hogan's comedy song “These Aren't the Droids” is the best thing ever. Now get ready for the next best thing ever, from the same compilation album.

The unlikely combo of Andy Richter with Ashanti, Baron Vaughn, Alonzo Bodden and Loaded Lux erupts all over “Escape from New York,” from benefit album “2776.” It's not monsters, earthquakes, terrorists or climate that will get the U.S.'s largest city down: this skyscraper-sized hip-hop track has news for you.

“Escape from New York,” “These Aren't the Droids” and more appears on satire comedy and music album “2776,” with sales going toward Onekid Oneworld, in “their efforts to promote education in Kenya and El Salvador.”

Pre-sale for the album — which goes up on July 4 — is already running on CD Baby.

Ed Helms, Aimee Mann, Andrew W.K., Aubrey Plaza, Patton Oswalt, Ira Glass, Kids In The Hall, Margaret Cho, Reggie Watts, Will Forte, Triumph the Insult Comic Dog, Mike Mills, Bobcat Goldthwait, Sally Timms, k.d.lang, Will Arnett, Alex Trebek, Samantha Bee, Cobie Smulders and others also contributed.

Listen to ALL available preview tracks below, including another favorite from Eugene Mirman (“Satan's got Kentucky…”).