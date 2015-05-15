Exclusive: ‘Batkid Begins’ poster promises a big emotional punch

“Batkid Begins” will break you.

Oh, sure, there's a chance you won't have an emotional response to it. You might be a robot, after all. That's possible. You could be the actual Grinch from the Dr. Seuss story. I guess that would be an acceptable excuse. Or you could be Jeffrey Wells. Otherwise, I can't imagine a human being that would not be flattened by the emotional power of the documentary by Dana Nachman.

If you were on social media when it happened, it was impossible to miss this story. A five year old boy and his family asked the Make-A-Wish foundation to help him with his dream, which was to be Batman. What makes the film so powerful is the way it shows how this particular thing snowballed and how the various people involved made that wish happen. It is easy to be cynical in our world right now, and it can seem like the only sane choice sometimes in a world that is very cynical. But when you see something like “Batkid Begins,” it can be a potent reminder of why we have to beat cynicism back. Sometimes, people surprise you. Hell, sometimes people surprise themselves.

Here's the exclusive poster debut for the film's theatrical release by New Line:

You'll get a chance to see it for yourself on June 26, 2015. Don't miss it.