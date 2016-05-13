Exclusive: Betty is ready to fight Veronica (on stage) in ARCHIE #11

Breaking up is easy. Moving on? Not so much. Even with It-Couple Archie Andrews and Betty Cooper calling it quits months ago, untangling a relationship that”s lasted most of your life isn”t easy. Especially when someone like Veronica Lodge swoops in to catch Archie”s eye.

Betty might not want Archie back, but that doesn”t mean she wants Veronica horning in on her territory – or happy memories – either. In ARCHIE #11 this August, things come to a head as two bands battle it out in Riverdale. Are you #TeamArchie or #Team Betty?

The official solicit:

Archie and Jughead have been playing their instruments in Archie”s garage for a while, but now it”s finally time for them to take their talents elsewhere. Veronica suggests that the two form a band-assuming, of course, that she gets to be their lead singer. This bothers Betty, since music was a deep connection that she had always shared with Archie-so she”ll just have to form her own rival band. Now it”s #TeamArchie vs. #TeamBetty in a battle of the bands that has the whole school picking sides!

HitFix Harpy got an exclusive look at the cover of ARCHIE #11 as well as two variants covers that will go on sale as well.

Image Credit: Archie Comics/Veronica Fish

Image Credit: Archie Comics/Sanya Anwar

Image Credit: Archie Comics/Thomas Pitilli

Script: Mark Waid

Art: Veronica Fish, Andre Szymanowicz, Jen Vaughn, Jack Morelli

Archie #11 CVR A Reg: Veronica Fish

Archie #11 CVR B Variant: Sanya Anwar

Archie #11 CVRC Variant: Thomas Pitilli

On Sale Date: 8/24

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.