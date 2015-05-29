Exclusive: Bid farewell to FABLES with a veritable Who’s Who pull-out cover

All good things must come to an end. For fans of Vertigo”s fairy tale series FABLES that ending arrives this summer. After thirteen years, the denizens of FABLES are hanging up their coats (and hair and assorted implements of war) in the final issue. FABLES #150: FAREWELL is set to be a huge send-off worthy of over a decade”s worth of stories and HitFix Harpy has your exclusive look at the cover!

Image Credit: Vertigo. Cover by Nimit Malavia.

But that's only the tip of the iceberg. Below you'll find the rest of the wraparound fold-out cover featuring 177 characters that have appeared in the Eisner Award-winning series over the years.

Image Credit: Vertigo. Cover by Nimit Malavia.

FABLES #150/VOLUME 22 recently added the subtitle FAREWELL. The final volume is a 168-page original graphic novel that serves as issue #150 of the series. The grand finale of the series will include over two dozen amazing contributors, but the entire issue is written by series creator Bill Willingham. FABLES #150 leads off with the 78-page story “Farewell,” illustrated by Mark Buckingham, Steve Leialoha, Andrew Pepoy and Dan Green.

After that, Vertigo will feature short tales that look at the range of characters from the series, with art by top comics talent listed below.