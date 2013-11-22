Exclusive: Chaos ensues in new poster for ‘The Wolf of Wall Street’

David O. Russell’s “American Hustle” is set to finally start screening this weekend and one can only imagine Martin Scorsese’s “The Wolf of Wall Street” won’t be too far behind. The film has finally been screened internally at Paramount and is slowly making its way out into the light of day. Will it be an Oscar player? With four of Scorsese’s last five features having made the cut, it’s certainly fair to speculate along those lines.

But this will be a different breed. Set to compete in the comedy/musical category at the Golden Globes, “Wolf” will be a dark comedy and something of an antidote to the more somber pieces prevalent in this year’s Oscar race. That tone is readily apparent in a new poster Paramount has provided us with to premiere this afternoon. Just look at the chaos going on below. This should be more fun than a barrel of monkeys. Wait! There’s ACTUALLY a monkey! (OK, it’s a chimp.)

“The Wolf of Wall Street” opens on Christmas Day.