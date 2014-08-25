Exclusive: Inside the bizarro alternate reality of DC’s ‘Injustice: Year 2’ comic

08.25.14

The absolutely bonkers alternate reality of “Injustice: Gods Among Us” continues with Chapter 21. In a world where Superman is slowly transforming from a leader of the the good guys to the despotic ruler of the planet, only his former allies have the power to stop him. Or do they?

Writer Tom Taylor keeps the action at full-throttle as things heat up between Green Lanterns Hal Jordan and Guy Gardner. But at a crucial moment in this personal battle between former allies, Sinestro offers Jordan a deadly choice.

Meanwhile, the Justice League scrambles to recover from the battle at the Hall of Justice. Did the attack strike the fatal blow for one of the characters?

Image Credit: DC Entertainment

Get your exclusive first look inside the pages of INJUSTICE: GODS AMONG US YEAR TWO chapter 21! The issue hits Comixology on August 26 and comic book stores on August 27.

