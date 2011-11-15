Exclusive: Charlize Theron has an attitude in the poster for ‘Young Adult’

Marketing Jason Reitman’s “Young Adult” has been a bit of a unique task for the director and Paramount Pictures. After all, a Reitman/Diablo Cody collaboration immediately conjures expectations of “Juno” (which, again, isn’t as light and frothy as it has been considered over the years).
First came the teaser poster for the film, which was a riff on a young adult fiction book cover featuring a passed-out Charlize Theron, bottle in hand (and, I only noticed a few weeks back, a curiously phallic pillow draped across her back — am I alone on that?). Then came the trailer, David Bowie’s “Queen Bitch” bumping on the soundtrack and a bit of a broader shot that played coy with the film’s darkest comedy elements.
Now we get the official one-sheet for the film, which has Theron and her attitude front and center and falls somewhere in between the two stabs at boiling the film down for a general audience.
When I wrote about “Young Adult” earlier this month following it’s “pop-up” screening at the New Beverly Theater in Los Angeles, I called it “an unflinching piece of work committed to following its lead character on a downward path, eschewing a narrative of redemption and never conceding any ground…quite possibly Reitman’s most refined outing to date, his voice becoming clearer, his thematic interests taking further shape. It’s a brutally dark comedy but it is a very adult piece of work, playing in hues all the more uncomfortable for how true they really are on a primal level.” Meanwhile, my colleague Drew McWeeny’s review can be found here.
Check out the new one-sheet below and feel free to offer up your thoughts on it in the comments section. The film is set for limited release on Friday, December 9 and expands further on December 16.
Best Picture (nod), Best Actress (win).
Okay, jumping the gun with that, but it’s a feeling. I’m seeing it on Friday afternoon, and then I’ll have an informed opinion.
You just said Charlize Theron would win the Best Actress Oscar for this film having just seen her in motion in *one* trailer.
Yeah, I’d say you are jumping the gun.
Having seen the film- Paul, I agree with both BP and Best Actress (although she will have her work cut out for her trying to beat Davis and Williams’ who look to be this years frontrunners). I’m still baffled that Kris doesn’t think this film will make the BP line-up. I get that it’s a strong year and it’s certainly not a typical Academy friendly film, but it falls in line with past nominees and winners like ‘The Departed’ and ‘No County for Old Men’… mostly the latter.
@Laura- I honestly wouldn’t even say it’s been a strong year.
Excuse me, but I haven’t seen the trailer, Lazygarfield. I avoid them.
@Tye-Grr- I should rephrase.. there are already 5-6 films that have greater chances of being nominated before YA based on festival reception, critical acclaim, and overall appeal… so, YA has to find solid ground to make it in the line-up. I’m still rooting for this film to go all the way, I believe in it!
I believe Meryl Streep is the frontrunner now.
Everything that they bring out for this movie just makes me dying to see it more and more.
And even though I’m still pulling for Davis to win Actress at this point, I’m thinking Theron may be the one person who could pull my support away.
It’s too bad that they’re both such extremely talented women who are so often underutilized. I don’t know who I’ll feel worse for when she loses.
This movie is what I need during the holiday season to combat Breaking Dawn and Alvin and the Chipmunks.
Reminds me somewhat of the Legally Blonde poster (all the pink and the dog). However, this is more like Elle from Hell. Or just plain Elle period!
“Elle from Hell”, haha I like that!
I hadn’t noticed it before but now that you mention the phallic pillow, it’s the only thing I see. Thanks.
I had to look hard to see it. It may be phallic in the way that Jesus toast is miraculous. Who’s to say?
Its definitely the color and the vein-y quality of the fabric creases that does it. OK, I’ll stop now.