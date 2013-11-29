Exclusive: Check out the ‘All-New Ghost Rider’ on issue #1 covers

(CBR) Marvel Comics is set to launch “All-New Ghost Rider” for All-New Marvel NOW! in 2014, courtesy of writer Felipe Smith and artist Tradd Moore.
In addition to writing “All-New Ghost Rider,” Smith — an accomplished artist of Japanese manga — will also illustrate a variant cover for the first issue, which the publisher has provided exclusively to CBR alongside Moore’s standard cover for the first issue.
“Our All-New Ghost Rider, as the title suggests, is an absolutely new character: Robbie Reyes. Robbie’s an East Los Angeles high school senior with a short fuse and a passion for electronic music and absolutely anything powered by an engine,” Smith told CBR News in October.
“In comparison to previous Ghost Riders, he’s young and inexperienced in life; but his harsh inner city upbringing, overall distrust for most people, and serious contempt for his violent surroundings make him the perfect host for a Spirit of Vengeance.”
Horrible…just…horrible. Though Robbie Reyes strikes me as an interesting person, here is where I find fault (and I even enjoyed the movies)
1) He is not Ghost Rider. He is the Ghost DRIVER! Perhaps if he sat in the passenger seat, he might be a Rider. “Excuse me, can you pull over so I can apply the penance stare?”
2) Ghost Driver has a bad Kabuki mask on fire.
3) Bringing back Blaze’s original duds for him? Por que!