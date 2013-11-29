Exclusive: Check out the ‘All-New Ghost Rider’ on issue #1 covers

(CBR) Marvel Comics is set to launch “All-New Ghost Rider” for All-New Marvel NOW! in 2014, courtesy of writer Felipe Smith and artist Tradd Moore.

In addition to writing “All-New Ghost Rider,” Smith — an accomplished artist of Japanese manga — will also illustrate a variant cover for the first issue, which the publisher has provided exclusively to CBR alongside Moore’s standard cover for the first issue.



“Our All-New Ghost Rider, as the title suggests, is an absolutely new character: Robbie Reyes. Robbie’s an East Los Angeles high school senior with a short fuse and a passion for electronic music and absolutely anything powered by an engine,” Smith told CBR News in October.

“In comparison to previous Ghost Riders, he’s young and inexperienced in life; but his harsh inner city upbringing, overall distrust for most people, and serious contempt for his violent surroundings make him the perfect host for a Spirit of Vengeance.”