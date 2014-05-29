Exclusive clip: George Clinton gets funky for ‘American Restoration’

05.29.14 4 years ago

While the work can be grueling, there's definitely an upside to doing restoration work for Rick Dale of Rick's Restorations in Las Vegas — and it's not just being on television. In this exclusive clip from the coming episode of “American Restoration” (airing Thurs. June 5 at 10:00 p.m. on History), funk legend George Clinton drops by with a 1923 Chickering quarter baby grand piano. It's water damaged from a flood, but it holds four decades worth of memories for Clinton, who wrote and recorded some of his most memorable songs on it. In this exclusive clip, he proves that a piano doesn't have to be in tune to bust out some P-Funk awesomeness.

The show, which will air back-to-back half-hour episodes for six weeks, is just the beginning. Dale is bringing in some big jobs this season, including a knife throwing board from David Copperfield”s Museum of Conjuring Arts, a 1976 AMF Evel Knievel bicycle, a one-of-a-kind quarter-scale model of a 1932 Hudson car, a British 1950s Ariel Square Four motorcycle, a 1950s hockey pinball game, a 1900s cigar slot machine, and a 1970s arcade Punch-Out game given to the shop by “Pawn Stars”” Rick Harrison.

Would you want to save this beaten-down piano? 

Around The Web

TAGSAmerican RestorationGeorge ClintonHistoryREALITY

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 17 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP