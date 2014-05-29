Exclusive clip: George Clinton gets funky for ‘American Restoration’

While the work can be grueling, there's definitely an upside to doing restoration work for Rick Dale of Rick's Restorations in Las Vegas — and it's not just being on television. In this exclusive clip from the coming episode of “American Restoration” (airing Thurs. June 5 at 10:00 p.m. on History), funk legend George Clinton drops by with a 1923 Chickering quarter baby grand piano. It's water damaged from a flood, but it holds four decades worth of memories for Clinton, who wrote and recorded some of his most memorable songs on it. In this exclusive clip, he proves that a piano doesn't have to be in tune to bust out some P-Funk awesomeness.

The show, which will air back-to-back half-hour episodes for six weeks, is just the beginning. Dale is bringing in some big jobs this season, including a knife throwing board from David Copperfield”s Museum of Conjuring Arts, a 1976 AMF Evel Knievel bicycle, a one-of-a-kind quarter-scale model of a 1932 Hudson car, a British 1950s Ariel Square Four motorcycle, a 1950s hockey pinball game, a 1900s cigar slot machine, and a 1970s arcade Punch-Out game given to the shop by “Pawn Stars”” Rick Harrison.

Would you want to save this beaten-down piano?