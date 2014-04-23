Exclusive clip: Ragnar and Bjorn prepare for war on ‘Vikings’

How did we ever move away from having seers around? They seem to be pretty darn handy, especially if you have people trudging into war (and that trend certainly hasn't gone away). In this exclusive clip, Ragnar Lothbrok (Travis Fimmel) has the ultimate reassurance for his son Bjorn about going into battle. The seer said he'll be fine!

Bjorn has every right to be worried, of course. In this episode,Ragnar”s warriors march on King Ecbert”s villa and they don't exactly get a warm welcome. There's a bloody battle, and at the end of it both sides need to come to terms. Wonder what the seer had to say about that. 

Do you think Bjorn should be worried? 

TAGSAlexander LudwigTravis FimmelVIKINGS

