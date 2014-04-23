Exclusive clip: Ragnar and Bjorn prepare for war on ‘Vikings’

How did we ever move away from having seers around? They seem to be pretty darn handy, especially if you have people trudging into war (and that trend certainly hasn't gone away). In this exclusive clip, Ragnar Lothbrok (Travis Fimmel) has the ultimate reassurance for his son Bjorn about going into battle. The seer said he'll be fine!
Bjorn has every right to be worried, of course. In this episode,Ragnar”s warriors march on King Ecbert”s villa and they don't exactly get a warm welcome. There's a bloody battle, and at the end of it both sides need to come to terms. Wonder what the seer had to say about that.
Do you think Bjorn should be worried?
I do enjoy Vikings and have seen every episode in both seasons. I like season 1 more than season 2 because we were able to learn more about the Viking family life. The chemistry between Travis F. and Kathryn W. was interesting and exciting to follow. Once Ragnar betrayed his family so he could have the sons he wanted, the show lost all of it’s fire at home. The actress playing the princess was the only miscasting on this show. She just could not carry the role. The writers, instead of fixing their error and removing that weak story line just shot more battle scenes and fewer scenes at home. The suspence in the final 3 or 4 episodes and the surprise ending was terrific. I know the creators are anxious to let the battles begin again but I do hope they will bring the dynamics back between Kathryn W. and Travis F.
I have seen only season one (Germany)
I agree with the shown facts of family and more in the first season. But a second season is most time not the same like the first one – that would be boring.
And I think, there was also same interaction between Ragnar and the old Earl like between Ragnar and his wife.
I dont know season 2, Agertha is a warrior …so you are right, that she is not a princess.
I think that are all side stories. Main is still: Ragnar, plunder and pillage, conquer, viking rules, interaction with mighty persons.
