Exclusive clip: Susan Lucci talks ‘AMC’ demise on ‘Oprah: WATN’

01.30.14 4 years ago

In the latest episode of “Oprah: Where Are They Now” (Fri. Jan. 31 at 9:00 p.m. on OWN), we catch up with a passel of stars including “All My Children” veteran Susan Lucci. If you’re wondering how it feels to lose a job you’ve had for 41 years, watch this exclusive clip. While Lucci is doing just fine these days (and people who aren’t soap fans are probably seeing a lot more of her than they used to), she still went through a lengthy grieving process over the gig.

In the episode, she talks about her fear of never working again, what happened next, and her favorite role of all. Also, Marie Osmond speaks openly about the tragedies that she has faced, including her son”s suicide, and her surprising new marriage.  Brian Boitano reveals how he went from gold medal skater to TV food star, and supermodel Emme shares her passion for embracing her body at any size, as well as a very personal struggle with cancer.  Plus, Erin Merryn, sexually abused as a child, fights back by changing the legal system one state at a time, with Erin”s Law.
Did you watch “All My Children”? 

Around The Web

TAGSOprah Where Are They Nowsusan lucci

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 1 week ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 1 week ago 2 Comments
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 1 week ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 1 week ago 12 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 2 weeks ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP