Exclusive clip: Watch a tearful exchange on ‘I’m Having Their Baby’

07.29.13 5 years ago

On Oxygen’s “I’m Having Their Baby” (Wed. at 10:00 p.m.), each week we meet a new mom faced with a terrible choice — place the baby she’s carrying in the hopes he or she could have a better life, or try to raise the child with few resources and usually little support. That these women also face the condemnation of loved ones is just a given.

In this HitFix exclusive clip, Cathleen asks her mother to be with her when she has to hand off her son the the adoption professional. It’s a request her mother doesn’t take lightly, and the conversation that ensues isn’t a pretty one. The milkshakes don’t even help. 

Will you be watching “I’m Having Their Baby”? 

Around The Web

TAGSIm Having Their Baby

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP