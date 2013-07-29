Exclusive clip: Watch a tearful exchange on ‘I’m Having Their Baby’

On Oxygen’s “I’m Having Their Baby” (Wed. at 10:00 p.m.), each week we meet a new mom faced with a terrible choice — place the baby she’s carrying in the hopes he or she could have a better life, or try to raise the child with few resources and usually little support. That these women also face the condemnation of loved ones is just a given.

In this HitFix exclusive clip, Cathleen asks her mother to be with her when she has to hand off her son the the adoption professional. It’s a request her mother doesn’t take lightly, and the conversation that ensues isn’t a pretty one. The milkshakes don’t even help.

Will you be watching “I’m Having Their Baby”?