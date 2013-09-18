Exclusive: Daniel Radcliffe and Dane DeHaan in new ‘Kill Your Darlings’ photos

If it’s Fall movie season that means a number of festival favorites from earlier in the year are finally making their way to theaters. One of those highlights is John Krokidas’ “Kill Your Darlings” which received positive reviews out of the 2013 Sundance Film Festival before popping up again at Venice and Toronto over the past month.

The film is something of the first of three breakout roles for Daniel Radcliffe [read my in-depth interview with the “Harry Potter” star here], but also reminds us of the great talents of Dane DeHaan and Michael C. Hall. The trio form something of an unexpected love triangle as “Darlings” chronicles the long forgotten murder that shadowed a young Allen Ginsberg (Radcliffe). It’s a fantastic debut for Krokidas and a peak at what we can expect down the road from the talented Radcliffe and DeHaan.

Sony Classics has been kind enough to provide us with some exclusive images from “Kill Your Darlings” which you can view embedded in the story gallery below.

“Kill Your Darlings” opens in limited release on Oct. 16.