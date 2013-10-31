Exclusive: Dave Grohl producing Zac Brown Band, according to sources

10.31.13 5 years ago

Dave Grohl is producing new music for  Zac Brown Band multiple sources have confirmed to Hitfix.

That”s a dream come true for Brown.  Earlier this year, Brown told The Country Vibe that “I want to work with Dave Grohl. Dave Grohl is one of our musical heroes as a band and he said that he would be interested in doing that too.”

It turns out the Foo Fighters frontman was true to his word and will be working with the country act on its follow up to 2012″s “Uncaged,” which won best country album at the 2013 Grammy Awards.

While the country/folk band and the former Nirvana drummer may seem like a strange musical match, they actually should work very well together. Fans who have seen ZBB live know their strength as players and they bring a rock edge to many of their tracks, while Grohl has worked with artists of all stripes from Norah Jones to Paul McCartney, so he”s shown there”s pretty much nothing he can”t do.

It will be a while before we get the new album, but not long before we see the two acts together: as previously announced, Grohl will perform with ZBB on Nov. 6″s Country Music Assn. Awards on ABC.  No word on if we will hear a new song that evening-and a CMA rep could not tell us what they were performing- but maybe we’ll get more news about their studio collaboration then.

Both acts declined to comment.
 

