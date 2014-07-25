Exclusive: Dawes performs ‘Someone Will’ for Guitar Center Sessions: Watch

Dawes will star on Sunday”s (27) episode of Guitar Center Sessions on DIRECTV”s Audience Network, but you don”t have to wait until then to get a sneak peek at the Southern California”s folk rockers” appearance.

HitFix has an exclusive clip of the band performing “Someone Will,” the shuffling tale of unrequited love from 2013″s “Stories Don”t End.” The song starts off with Taylor Goldsmith telling a woman that someone will love her the way she deserves to be loved, and if she”d actually look right in front of her, she might see that it”s he”s in love with her. The song has a nice little twist at the end.

Hosted by Nic Harcourt, Guitar Center Sessions features artists performing and talking about the inspiration behind their songs. Past artists have included Soundgarden, The 1975, Damon Albarn, The Wild Feathers, Snoop Dogg, 311, and LP. Upcoming episodes will feature Alice in Chains, CHVRCHES, and Cage the Elephant.

Dawes is wrapping up a U.S. tour next week, before heading to Europe for a new leg that starts Aug. 5 in Denmark.