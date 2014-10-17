Exclusive: DC Comics variant covers pay homage to 75 years of The Flash

DC Comics will kick off 2015 with another year of variant covers. Today they announced January”s theme and it is…THE FLASH 75!

For nearly one century, the various faces under The Flash mask have speeded to the rescue. To celebrate the birthday of one of the founding members of the Justice League, DC Comics is going all out. On top of the variant covers, they”ll also be releasing “The Flash: A Celebration of 75 Years,” a graphic novel featuring stories from across the Scarlet Speedster”s seven decades.

After the jump, take a look at the four covers HitFix can exclusively unveil as part of THE FLASH 75 line-up. From Batman to Wonder Woman, and Green Lantern to Sinestro.