EXCLUSIVE: Disney will set sail for ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ 5 & 6 back-to-back

After the surprise success of “Pirates Of The Caribbean: Curse Of The Black Pearl,” Disney quickly put a plan in place to create two sequels back-to-back. Gore Verbinski directed both of the sequels, and I spent time with him during the editing of both pictures.
Towards the very end of post-production on “At World’s End,” we spoke at the ADR stages, and I’ve never seen someone who looked more tired. He was so exhausted that Disney wouldn’t allow him to drive himself anywhere. And when he got those films across the finish line, it didn’t surprise me at all that he just kind of dropped off the radar for a little while. It’s an unreal amount of work to pull off something like that.
Without Verbinski directing the fourth film in the series, and without Dick Cook at Disney to help shepherd the film, the prospect of “Pirates Of The Caribbean: On Stranger Tides” seemed daunting at first, but eventually, Disney hired Rob Marshall, and they’ve wrapped photography on the film now. My guess is that things went very, very well, better than Disney even expected.
How do I know?
Because HitFix can now exclusively report that Disney has begun quietly telling cast and crew to set aside a major block of time in the very near future so they can shoot “Pirates 5” and “Pirates 6.” And, yes, once again, they will be shooting them back-to-back as one giant film, and then they’ll release them as two films.
It’s a bold plan. Doing it once is risky, and that risk absolutely paid off for Disney in the long run. But “Pirates 4” is already the single highest greenlight budget of all time, and it must look like the only sound way to get another trilogy out of the franchise, shooting two films together. At this point, I don’t think there’s any doubt that Captain Jack Sparrow will be the defining role of Johnny Depp’s career.
We know he’s committed to “Dark Shadows” and “The Lone Ranger” for 2011, so that raises the question of when they’ll shoot these sequels. A shoot like that could take the better part of a year, but the great part about shooting in Hawaii is that you can easily shoot right through the winter. It’s December 2, and I’m sitting here in my hotel room in Waikiki with the balcony door open, and it’s a lovely 70-something degrees. I have a feeling Disney will want to get Depp back in his “Pirates” duds as soon as he’s done playing Tonto for them, but I can’t swear to the schedule.
What is certain at this point is that there’s a whole lot more Jack Sparrow in our future, and that Disney considers this one of their most important properties. I’m curious to see if they reach out to buy more material like the Tim Powers book that is the source material for “On Stranger Tides,” or if they’re going to try to get Rossio and Elliott to build the next two chapters of the franchise from scratch.
Either way, I’m sure we’ll start hearing more about these sequels during the promotional push for “Pirates 4,” and I am curious to see what sort of waters Disney will steer this ship into in the future.
“Pirates Of The Caribbean: On Stranger Tides” will open in theaters everywhere May 20, 2011.
Except for the Lord-of-the-Rings-films there have NEVER been shot-back-to-back-sequels that were worth a damn. Stop the madness!
Erm…don’t forget BTTF II & III….
and HARRY POTTER…
I think you mean Back to the Future I and II… And lets not forget about Superman I and II.
No he means BTTF II & III, the first 2 were Not back to back as they had no idea what the response would be to the film. I agree about filming sequels back to back curse, bttf and lotr excluded but yeah Matrix trilogy anyone? If the first story bombs than they cant go back and fix the 3rd
BTTF 2 was fine, but 3 already sucked. The Matrix, anyone? Pirates 2 started the downhill slide and 3 was just fucking awful. Back-to-Back sucks. All this blabber about, we actually had it planned as a trilogy, yawn…
Pirates of The Caribbean- part7
Are they planning on keeping Marshall as director for 5 and 6?
the first three movies were great, they should have just stopped there. Disney makes wonderful cinema… they just don’t know when to quit. I mean, c’mon, have some respect for your own franchise. 6 movies is ridiculous unless an already conceived storyline calls for that many movies.
Let’s be honest, there was a drop-off in quality from Pirates one to three, with #3 being overly long, confusing, and kinda weird. The franchise certainly has potential and I’d like the series to end on a stronger note than “At World’s End,” however is there enough story for #5-6 and will this be a stronger franchise wrap-up than the first trilogy?
Actually to THEREELGUY if you knew a little about where the story came from you wouldn’t find them so confusing. The story is based on an opera by Wagner called The Flying Dutchman look it up and then maybe you will undestand a little something about the story.
I agree the third movie was confusing and Yes ‘L’ I have seen the opera the Flying Dutchman but that doesnt make up for their lack of good story telling so the general audience isnt left feeling a bit confused.
And you guys “the real guy” and “e” it’s one thing to not like certain movies and not watch them and another to bitch about movies you don’t like but watch for some stupid reason and post it on the Internet are you professional critics getting paid I highly doubt it so shut the hell up if you don’t even give a shut in the first place
why would they quit, they see dollar signs and won’t stop till profits slow down with these films
For the love of god make the sequels stand-alone stories. Nobody – NOBODY – wants anymore Star Wars prequel-rivaling convoluted nonsense about the pirate code.
Make them self-contained, damn it. Like the Indy movies. That’s the template they should be emulating. Sadly hearing Disney telling the whole cast of this to set aside time to film the sequels does not give me much hope.
Except the fact they keep giving us unanswered questions about Jack and I’d like to see Beckett and Norrington again. Technically, they already would have reference because theres a book by Crispin called “The Price of Freedom” which explains Jack’s past with the EITC and then theres the kid’s books that have backstories for Norrington. If not they need to find a way to explain all this random stuff that happens in each movie thats unexplained because its getting annoying and I love the movies but seriously….they need to stop throwing key points into the dialogue if they aren’t gonna explain it. Like “We both have left our mark on the other.” “What mark did he leave on you?” *looks away and question is NEVER answered* Oh and wtf is up with the x on Jack’s face and Barbossa’s leg. Like i said, time for them to explain.
“Nicole” the mark he was talking about was the “p” on jacks arm. But I agree with the “hints” cuz we don’t know what becketts mark is. But he was holding a “p” branding iron when he said that “each leaving our mark on the other” sk we atleast know jacks. I do agree with the unanswered question stuff… It’s getting a tad ridiculous.
I’m glad their making a 4th film but a 5th and 6th movie would just ruin the series. Johnny also has other projects that he’s doing so how can he commit to 2 more “Pirates” films?
Robert downey Jr. Iron man Sherlock Holmes a few others during that time. How many movies has depp been seen in in the past 5 years? 6-7. Maybe 8? U work everyday doin what ever u do, acting is work to these people.
Personally speaking Disney is Fantasy. Let the movies be weird and fun. I take them as what they are and love pirate movies. I’m one of the “few” who actually thought the last movie was one of the better ones. I liked the plot twists and the more dialog. I think the studio pulled alot of story material out one ride and a cool song from a theme park. So many people on here are haters. If you know the movie is going to not be what you want then don’t go, but guess what you still go.
Yes yes yes some one who doesn’t critique and understands fiction doesn’t require certain sensible answers and can be weird if it wants
I totally agree with Pinballace! Pirates 3 was actually one of the more intelligent and funnier of the 4 movies so far with Jack’s wittiness at full throttle. He wheeled and dealed his way out of a situations. There was also more bantering between all the characters than there was in any of the other films. Anyone that couldn’t keep up with the film tended to not like Pirates 3. I just saw Pirates 4 and was only disappointed in the lack of elongated dialogue that Jack tended to have with the villains to worm his way out of things. It seems they evolved his character to be more of a fighter than a talker.
Well I like all the movies and if u dont like them then you dont have to watch them so stfu and go watch something else… I hope they do make a 5 and 6 and there is plenty more stort to tell.. Hell someone does write it so it can go in for however long disney wants it to !
i love the pirate movies and i loved the last one, i must admit, the 3rd one was strange but i can’t wait until then next one comes out! i think if u don’t like it, DON’T WATCH IT.
Yeah, because shooting Dead Man’s Chest and At World’s End back-to-back turned out SO well…
Considering Dead Man’s Chest is the best of the bunch and At World’s End was at least bearable, yes, I’d say it turned out quite well.
Considering they made more money than you ever will in the entirety of you miserable Internet posting life yes it turned out better than ever
Personally, doing a fourth is pushing it. I love the character of Jack Sparrow, but I would also like to see Mr. Depp have the opportunity to play all the other roles I know he’d like to play. I’m so very excited to hear he’s planning to play Barnabas Collins in “Dark Shadows”. Perfect!
To make 5 and 6 worthwhile, Depp should play two different roles, like Peter Sellers in Dr. Strangelove. A double dip of Depp.
Hey I for one am happy to hear this, as long as they infuse new blood into the franchise…. 6 Pirates movies would have seemed unfathomable back when I sit down in the theater to watch the 1st film disappointed because we had came to watch some other movie….. most pleasant cinematic surprise ever! lol
Crap is king!
What a shitty name
There is no such thing as to much Jack Sparrow :)
Agreed! :D
I honestly LOVE the Pirates franchise but until I see On Stranger Tides, I really can’t say anything about them filming a 5th and 6th one.
Truest fact on the planet koko
OMG so truee , jack sparrow is just the best! ALL the movies were AWESOMME! from number 1 all the way till number 4! It was funny an a great movie to watch! Johnny Depp is just awesomee!(:annd i reallly want a 5 &6 th movie , i meaan 4 movies isnt enough for me! Annd the fourth movie would have been a lot better if keria knightly , or orlando bloom was in it , but its okaay it was stilll A AWESOME MOVIE!(:
This whole franchise should have died with the first one. They’re all garbage and it’s made me lose a lot of respect for Johnny Depp.
Really?? I actually gained a lot of respect for him cause he doesn’t listen to ignorant turds like you.
Well get some taste you turd
Pirate 5 & 6. they really milking the franchise and I REALLY DONT MIND.
as much as love POTC, something tells me this is milking the franchise too much
Yeah, considering this worked sooo well for the last films. Financially they scored very well, but frankly I thought both films sucked in comparisson to the first film. It seems that way with most sequels that have been back to back (ie Back to the Future, The Matrix). I think this is a bad move on Disney’s part. Obviously they’re thinking about saving money over the quality of they’re products. WOW, what a surprise that studio executives care more about money over film quality. Disgusting.
Your an ass who obviously doesn’t have much more imagination than a gnat
Sound very very exciting but would love to have Will and Elizabeth back
Yeah, Will and Elizabeth gotta be back, I mean it can’t end like it did in the third film. I really hope they’ll be back, if not.. It’ll be a bummer!
yeah im glad they are planning a 5 & 6 they have to give it a great end to this great movies
All these fanboys getting high and mighty bad mouthing this series while getting all creamy for the god-awful drawn out CGI snorefest that was Lord of the Rings? Anyone who’d marvel over those films wouldn’t recognize a plot hole if they fell in one and wouldn’t know good cinema if Martin Scorsesse physically beat them with the script to Taxi Driver.
Exactly it’s not about lord of the rings it’s pirates
Best comment on here!
You’re a stupid FUCKHEAD who should eat shit instead of giving your false opinions about movies
Well I Thot this was about pirates not back to the future still tho I’m eager to see how they pan out pirates 4 5 and 6 but you can’t help wondering how long they are gonna milk the pirates series I think its worked for some as trilogy and done next topic ( just saying )
I actually loved the 3rd movie the most. It did leave me confused at the thwarted but after watching it a second time I fell absolutely in love.
I just finished watching the fourth film and though it seemed a lot different I enjoyed it still. The dialogue was the biggest difference. Too much fighting and no witty jacky=
I let it slide though cause it’s been a while since the last film but the Penelope Cruz character was absolutely magnificent. So much so that I am REALLY looking forward to these future installments, and I’m sure that the scripts will get better for each movie.
And I gotta say that I’m pretty happy that Will and Elizabeth are gone. They were getting annoying and in the way of Jack who is the true star.
But on a side note, people seriously need to back off on sequels. Just watch it or don’t. The sequels are for the hardcore fans that love it enough to go on forever.
Frankly I think that it’s better for there to be a crappy sequel to an awesome movie, that’s when I realize that it’s time to move on. But the characters for pirates are too good to just let them die.
If you were confused about any of the movies, then im guessing 1 of 3 things happened.
1. You fell asleep.
2. You are reallllly dumb.
3. You were doing unspeakable acts with the man/woman you went with.
It could be a combo of any of them i guess… Maybe all 3 haha
I hope they make a 5 and 6. Johnny Depp needs to be Captain jack sparrow it would be wired if he didn’t.
I’m also one of the few who are excited. People just have to accept that this is Disney… And POTC is a family movie – it’s meant to be entertaining and bring in a lot of cash. And that’s exactly what it does. I LOVE the character Jack Sparrow, so frankly I’m glad I get to see more of him. Yes, like many other films, the first will always be the best… But I will still see every sequel in theatres, along with millions of other people.
I didn’t like how they cut off the story of Kiera Knightley and orlando bloom !!! I mean what happened to them ? + they only kept 3 original charachters
jack sparrow, Gibbs, and barbossa ( and technically captain teague.
+ they didn’t have anything interesting like skelatins or sea monsters. all they had were mermaids (who were dressed VERY immodest, especially for a DISNEY movie). stop with the immodesty, kids all over america watch pirates, and when you put something that immodest in it spoils there brains.
although I would like to see a little more action.
you should do the next film about cortez/ long john silver.
and make barbossa a pirate again.
“spoils there brains”? First of all, get your grammar right. Second, are you really that stupid that you think kids are so impressionable that seeing a some creature in a movie that represents a topless woman is going to make little kids go “ooh! now I want to run around topless and eat people too! yayyyy!” Two things wrong with your logic: First, little kids are much more intelligent than you’re giving them credit for. Second, the movie is PG-13. Not G. Get over it. If you’re so offended by a little extra skin showing, maybe you’d like to watch some of Disney’s more “modest” films.
Wishing that Will and Elizabeth return as characters regardless of how well their storyline ended makes me feeling even guiltier after reading such a stupid comment. And if you uttered just one more “immodest”, I would have connected by face with my keyboard.
To Nicole, there is a book about Jack’s teenage years that answers some of your questions, or so I’ve heard. And I think that the movies will begin to lose popularity if there’s too many released – they should keep it original if they want it to be liked.
I really like the Pirates movies! I really hope there are 2 more.
ME TO!!!! GOTTA LOVE CAPTAIN JACK SPARROW :)
I don’t understand why everyone feels the need to get all bent out of shape about sequels to a movie. Because its the cool thing to do I guess? Everybody’s doing it? Personally the way I see it is, it’s not going to affect you, if you honestly don’t care for more then nobody is forcing you to go. If it does flop, what do you care? It’s not your money or your time that went into making it. And I really can’t stand it when people say it “ruins the series”. Exactly how? Please wake up and be honest with yourself. If you SERIOUSLY don’t like a certain sequel, theres a simple solution: DON’T WATCH IT AGAIN. It’s not like when you sit down to watch one of the movies, you will be tied down, gagged, and forced to watch all of the others. Please get over yourselves.
And anyway, most of you whining “Because its the cool thing to do!!” will be the first to have your butts plopped in a theater seat on opening day for movies 5 & 6.
I say, let them make 5 and 6. and 7. and 58. and 14566332. Maybe they’ll be good, maybe they’ll be bad. If they’re good, sweet. I get to watch a good movie. If they’re bad, wtf do I care. If I get tired of the series- and everybody whining should take notes here- I WONT WATCH ANY MORE. (!!!!!)
I loved Pirates 4. It was very well done in my book. I like many more questions answered to. More about Jack’s past really. And just because there’s a book out doesn’t necessarily mean it’s about Jack’s Past. Disney really could just flush the book down the toilet if they wanted to.
But I think they should go back with Movie 5. Get more into Jack’s Past. How he became a pirate and all. Explain more about the Love/Hate Relationship with Barbossa. How he came to make the deal With Davey Jones. Something Like that.
But Hey I’m fine with what they come out with. I love the Pirates Franchise.
And I was actually excited NOT to see Will and Elizabeth. By the time the third film came to be. They outlived their usefulness.
I loved their characters I do. But to me. Pirates is more about Jack Sparrow than anyone else in the film and I’m glad they focused more on Jack than on Will and Elizabeth. They were main characters but not the “Stars” to say the speak.
But Pirates 4 was really awesome and I enjoyed it greatly and my opinion counts to ME. So if you hate it than just move on and stop whining about how’s there’s a 5 and a 6. Don’t go and Don’t watch. Leave it to the fans who enjoy it. Go watch something else then.
Maybe they’ll bring back Bloom and Knightly. But hey Pirates 4 just did fine without them.
And we won’t see Beckett and Norrington Anytime soon. They’ve died in the 3rd movie. To answer someone’s comments about Beckett and Norrington.
I really want to see more of Keith Richards as Jack’s Father. That’s just pure gold right there when those two interact. I would love to see 5 explore that father and son relationship further.
POTC is NOT the same thing without Will and Elizabeth.. I’d love the next to be partly about getting Will back from the flying dutchman, with his father also. It’d be a great ending to it all. I mean, it’s no odd that they didn’t even mention Will nor Elisabeth in POTC 4, so I’m definately hoping for a 5th film, with THEM IN IT!
I meant: It’s SO odd
Every one here is wrong, I want to see pirates of the caribbean5 as soon as its done,I want to see Johnny Depp every day but i can’t so i am waiting for the movie and waiting to see Johnny Depp on this movie
Go On Disney
I’ll just say this short and sweet: I like the 4th movie the best (besides the 1st of course) and i liked the phillip x serena and the angelica x jack stories much more than the will x ellizabeth. done.
True, I want to see Angelica in the 5th movie.
I love the atmosphere between Angelica and Jack
x)
I just hope that in the these next 5th and 6th movie, some of the new characters of POTC4, can show up. I mean, for exemple, Angelica has potencial to be developed in a new story….
I don’t mind to wait a long time for the 5 movie, I just hope it’s worth
This movie could be better in my opinion.
So much negativity from some people… What’s up with that. I just say one thing, if you don’t like it don’t watch it. Die hard fans we love all movies and can watch them over and over again. Look for something else, if you don’t like it, but we are happy they are coming out with Part 5 & 6
i just want elizabeth and will back
I just want elizabeth and will back
POTC 4 was stunningly good! All this chatter about nitpicky details I don’t understand. Let yourself go and enjoy it!
Anyone bother to read the back of the dvd cover one the 3rd one it sayes “FINAL PART OF PIRATES…” i like 4 but 5 & 6 seem like a bit much!! sorry disney!
I would like see a movie about when Caloipso made the deal with the pirate kings. Then go back to Jack’s past for the last one.
If they going to have POTC 5 & 6.. I hope they bring back James Norrington (Jack Davenport). He’s one of the characters that can still develop along the movies.. POTC 3 really did bad on the death of his character..
I really like James Norrington when he joined the pirates.. Along with Jack, Elizabeth, and Will.. Love them..
PIRATE HISTORY IS PART LIFE HISTORY. PEOPLE STILL DOESN’T KNOW ABOUT THE LIFE AND DEATH OF FAMOUSE PIRATES. AND PIRATES OF THE CARRIBBEAN HAS BROUGHT US CLOSER TO THAT LIFE STYLE. THAT WHY IST IMPORTANT CONTINUTE WITH 5 & 6. PEOPLE WANTS KNOW WHAT IS LIKE BEING A PIRATE. WHERE PIRATES ALL BAD. ARE THEIR SOME GOOD PIRATES. WHY DID PIRATES DRINK RUM? WAS IT REALLY FUN BEING A PIRATE. HOW DID SOME THESE BECOME PIRATES. WERE THEIR DAD’S AND MOTHERS PIRATES. THIS HAS BECOMING ONE DISNEY BEST FILM SERIES EVER. THANK YOU DISNEY FOR BRING US CLOSER TO A LIFE STYLE WE REALLY DID NOT KNOW. THANK YOU
I think that the movies r amazing. 6 movies is a quite a bit, but somehow I know I will be super sad wen they stop making these amazing movies. Jack sparow is da best!!!!!
I love all the movies. 6 may seem like too many, but I would hate to see this amazing series end. I just wish will turner would come back.
I love Johnny Depp, I love Jack Sparrow and all th emovies, I hope he makes more lots more and I found the greatest song, not rap but a really beautiful song and video about Jack Sparrow, and you would swear Elvis was singing it, Would be beautiful in a new Jack Sparrow movie