EXCLUSIVE: Edward Norton is NOT the Hulk in ‘The Avengers’… but he’d like to be

[Update: Marvel releases an exclusive statement to HitFix confirming Edward Norton will not star as Bruce Banner in “The Avengers.” Full details here.]
In two weeks, the San Diego Comic-Con gets underway, a mecca for fans of pop culture of all types, and the ultimate sweet spot for any company will be showing up with a comic-book movie and giant movie stars. There will be a parade of talent heading across that stage at Hall H, announcing projects, showing clips, and promoting movies. How much of a reaction do you think there would be if Marvel introduced Joss Whedon as the official director of “The Avengers,” something that they’ve been refusing to confirm ever since the rumors first broke? And how much of a reaction would there be if he walked out onstage to personally introduce The Avengers?
Imagine that. “Ladies and gentlemen, you all know Tony Stark…” and there’s Robert Downey Jr. “Of course, you know Nick Fury…” and there’s Samuel L. Jackson. “I’d like to introduce you to two more of our team members, Thor…” and out walks Chris Hemsworth. “… and Captain America…” and then Chris Evans joins everyone else onstage. “… and, of course, the jolly green giant himself, The Hulk!”
And then some guy no one’s ever seen walks out. And he is decidedly not Edward Norton.
Does that make sense to anyone else?
Because right now… that’s the plan. After all the careful groundwork that Marvel Studios has laid the last few years, and after the way they’ve built this great cast film after film, they’re going to make a colossal misstep at the finish line. According to Marvel sources, the company has decided that they are going to cast “an unknown” to play Bruce Banner and The Hulk in the film.
“Oh, now, wait a minute,” you say. “How do you know Edward Norton didn’t just pass on the role? After all, he’s a serious actor and he’s got other jobs, and maybe he doesn’t want to play The Hulk again.”
I sat down with Norton at SXSW this year, and one of the things we discussed was this exact scenario. At the time, he seemed to me to be interested in being part of “The Avengers” if the script and the director came together in an interesting way. This was before Whedon was hired, so it was all just hypothetical. Thing is, according to these same sources, Whedon’s been meeting the cast, laying out his plans for the film, and so far everyone seems incredibly excited by what they’re hearing. Hell, James Gunn and Nathon Fillion were Tweeting recently about how they hung out with Joss and what they heard convinced them that “The Avengers” is going to be insane.
One of the people who Whedon met with was Norton, and I’d love to know what they talked about. What I do know is that both Whedon and Norton reported their enthusiasm back to Marvel, and according to some calls I made today, it even sounds like Norton was making serious plans with his agency to keep his dates clear. And then…
… nothing. Marvel made a decision to hire an unknown, and they informed Norton that they won’t be using him in the film. And that is evidently that.
So let me see if I’ve got this straight. You’ve got Edward Norton eager to make a film, eager to co-star with Robert Downey, Jr., Samuel L. Jackson, Chris Evans, and Chris Hemsworth (plus, one would assume, Scarlet Johansson and whoever else they add to the roster), but what I can only presume are money issues are going to stop you from hiring him?
I know Marvel Studios has made a reputation for themselves as shrewd businessmen. I know that. I get it. I respect that. It’s a weird time for movie financing, and anyone thinking outside the box is in a position to win these days. But the entire Marvel business plan of the last few years has been building towards “The Avengers.” This is the moment. This is the thing you guys can do that no other company can pull off. Now is not the time to let a few figures get in the way of making the right deal.
I can only speak for myself, but I’ll put the question to fandom in general: when The Avengers step out onto that stage at Comic-Con in a few weeks, who do you want to see standing there as Bruce Banner? Edward Norton? Or someone “more affordable”? At this point, Marvel, I feel like you’ve made us all a promise, and I would love for you to fulfill that promise. I’ve got calls in to sources on both ends of the story to try to figure out exactly how far apart the Marvel offer and the Norton camp are in terms of money, but even in early conversations, it sounds like a deal could be made here, and simply wasn’t. Norton’s desire to return to the role was so palpable at SXSW, and that was before he met with Whedon, that I can’t imagine he would refuse to negotiate or find some way to satisfy Marvel. so the question is really why won’t Marvel try to make Norton happy at all when he obviously brings so much weight to the team?
Right now, Marvel appears to have moved on. I’m hoping it’s not too late for them to go back to Norton and make things right. I hope that after whatever he discussed with Whedon, his enthusiasm wouldn’t be dampened by a business hiccup. Fingers crossed, there’s still time to fix this before Comic-Con. Prove to us in San Diego that you’re doing “The Avengers” right. Show us that it matters to you. Tell us that continuity does matter, and that you’re prepared to make one of the biggest movies of all time.
Or cheap out. It’s your call.
But I promise you… fandom is paying attention. And your next move will say volumes about which way “The Avengers” is heading.
“Avengers assemble” is more than just a nifty slogan for a ball cap. It’s a call to arms for a one-of-a-kind movie event. Please… treat it that way. The rewards will be worth the effort.
Big mistake.
Oh shit.
EDWARD NORTON!! I love Joss Whedon, and will watch whatever he puts together, but I cannot imagine the Hulk not being Edward Norton (and if they go back to Eric Bana, I may be a little upset).
Get Norton on board for this, or I’m not watching the film. Simple as that. If it’s a question of money, Marvel’s lost every iota of respect I ever had for them; they’ve come very close to losing Mickey Rourke and Samuel L Jackson because of their tightfistedness, and now they’re prepared to jeopardise the one major selling point of The Avengers – continuity of cast – over their petty greed? To hell with them.
I totally agree with you! Without Norton, there is no Hulk, and no Avengers. Not for me, anyway. Hopefully they will see what a big deal this means to their public before it’s too late. We are the ones that keep them in business, after all…
Interested to know how you’re feeling now, almost two years later, shortly after the film’s release. I sincerely doubt that the exclusion of Edward Norton as the Hulk was enough to keep you away from this amazIng film experience…and if it was, then it’s really your loss because I truly feel as though this film could not have been better! Don’t get me wrong, Norton is one of my favorite actors and I credit him with “rescuing” one of the great all-time comic book characters from a terrible fate. But at the same time, you have to admit that Mark Ruffalo brought something absolutely fresh and new to the character. If things weren’t going to work out with Norton (for whatever reason), I can’t imagine anyone better to fill that role. Well done, Mr. Whedon!
I did not watch it due to the lack of Norton. I would have been for certain had ed Norton appeared. The Incredible Hulk was my second favorite of the films leading up to The Avengers. Iron Man 1 was the only one I liked better.
I’m honestly not going to see The Avengers if Norton isn’t in it.
The entire reason I wanted to see this film was because I wanted to see Robert Downey Jr. and Norton on screen together. I was really looking forward to seeing how their different styles would work together.
This was near the top of my must see list and without Norton…I don’t even care.
Soo…did you end up seeing the Avengers or did you still not care????
I’m guessing that they’re thinking something along the lines of, “well, there’s already been two Hulks in the past 10 years. what’s one more?”
Sorry, Marvel. Eric Bana was NOT the Hulk.
Would love to see Norton back, but in reality, how much screen time is ANY Bruce Banner really going to get in an Avengers film? 10 min? 15 min tops? Now the CGI green guy, he’ll be there a lot. And he doesn’t even have Norton’s voice. … Maybe the Marvel preferred cheap option is bringing back Eric Bana.
I would actually laugh if they cast Eric Bana. As long as Whedon is directing, how about Alexis Denisof? At least he and Norton look somewhat alike.
As much as I want Norton, I could live with this.
I’d be surprised if this didn’t in some way come back to the struggles Marvel went through with Norton over the final cut of The Incredible Hulk. Money is one thing, but if they just plain don’t want to work with him, that’s powerful enough.
Could there be some kind of Terrance Howard like contract issue? Perhaps it was truly cost prohibitive to hire Norton.
Drew, I know you have connections, but who can we as fans write to express our disapproval? Will it help?
If Ed Norton doesn’t step out at SDCC with Downey Jr, Hemsworth and Evans, Marvel deserves to get booed off the bloody stage. Seriously, if some penny-pinching suit has finally pushed a key actor too far, as they threatened to do with Sam Jackson and Mickey Rourke, Marvel Films is dead to me.
Regret much now that you’ve seen the film? ;)
Can you imagine if they introduce everyone on stage at Comic-Con? It would have been insane. Now? This poor new guy is going to get boo’d out of Hall H.
Marvel just lost the war.
Batman 3. Nolan Superman. Green Lantern. The Flash.
These films with mythic characters (the DC characters are a Pantheon for a reason) will blow the doors off of the Marvel films.
WB has finally (FINALLY) decided to let DC have creative control over how their characters are portrayed on film.
Geoff Johns helps on Green Lantern and helps with the upcoming Flash script.
DC helps Nolan with Begins and TDK by guiding him to particular stories, like The Killing Joke, that help him to shape the best written Joker ever on film.
WB spares no expense at making sure these are great FILMS.
And in the other corner, we have Marvel, led by Joe Q, dicking with their fans by bleeding away what good will Iron Man gave them.
And I’m not surprised.
I know it’s fun to root for your team, but it might be a good idea to wait for the movies to actually be made before you start praising them.
You’re kidding, right? Assuming Green Lantern is a good movie, assuming Superman and the Flash even get off the ground, and assuming the next Batman movie comes out before 2012, Marvel still has Iron Man 1 & 2, and The Incredible Hulk with Thor and Captain America ready to go. DC still doesn’t even know if it wants its characters to be in the same movie together.
Yes, ‘Green Lantern’ is more iconic and mythical than ‘Captain America’.
The Internet brings out the strangest side of people.
mhhhhh, I know Im saying this with the benefit of Hindsight…but, BOY, were you wrong….
I love Norton as an actor but honestly I didn’t think he brought anything irreplaceable to the role of Bruce Banner. The continuity would be nice, but I don’t think it’s a big deal.
Are you people serious?We don’t even need Banner in the movie.We need the Hulk.If Norton is in the Avengers, I’d imagine he’d have a fairly sizable part.Well, Banner and Hulk are the same entity.They cannot co exist.For every scene that Banner is in, that’s one less Hulk scene.Who cares about Banner?We need as much Hulk as we can get.
And to the people saying they are passing on the Avengers because Norton may not be in it.Are you insane?This movie has Nick Fury, Captain America, Thor, Hulk, Iron Man and Hawkeye and you’re concerned about some ordinary character who probably won’t add anything to the plot.Seriously?
Wow. Just wow. What an ignorant post. You must not be a comic book fan, but rather some random joe who just got to know these characters from the movies.
If you have the slightest knowledge of the Marvel or Ultimate Universe, you will know that Bruce Banner is one of, if not THE deepest and most complex character. “Some ordinary character who won’t add anything to the plot”? Please.
I love everyone who says they aren’t going to be seeing the movie if Norton isn’t playing Banner. Your all gonna see that movie. Your all gonna fork over the cash. Just like you did for Wolverine. Anyone ever thought that Norton could be asking for an insane amount of money to do it. Maybe Marvel doesn’t want him because he was a huge actor douche and didn’t do press for the last Hulk film that cost 150 million.
If he wants to be in the movie this bad, im sure he’d do it for cheap. This movie would be so much awesome with out him because it’ll add one more to the very nice cast they currently have
*with him
Until it’s officially announced in 2 weeks, I’ll chalk it up Marvel trying to throw us off. I’d love to believe that there was some sort of internal memo or order telling people to tell the outsiders that Norton would not be in it, then at SDCC….VOILA. Ladies and gentlemen…EDWARD NORTON(crowd erupts in excitement). Feige and co. have to know they’ll practically get booed off stage, not to mention having to spend most of the Q & A explaining themselves. God, I hope I’m right.
This is a HUGE shame. I guess Marvel thought that since Hulk will most likely be showing up in his Green form, whoever plays Banner is irrelevant to the story; so why bother paying Norton and risking his meddling in the script stages when you can just hire an unknown? So much for continuity. Ah, I’m gonna fire up the ol’ bluray and see RDJ’s cameo in Hulk and remember the time when I actually thought Marvel was doing it right. This sets a bad precedent…lets see how long they’ll keep Jackson on.
Erm, I didn’t see Wolverine, largely because the buzz on it was so poor. And I won’t be seeing The Avengers if Norton isn’t in it. Indeed, I haven’t yet seen Iron Man 2, owing to the fact that money and time’s been tight for the last few months; ironically I’d literally just finished rewatchingIron Man in preparation for a trip to the cinema to finally catch the sequel tomorrow. I’m now waiting to see whether Marvel and Norton will hash out a deal before I put down any money on Iron Man 2 (or, indeed, Thor or Cap).
So, as it happens, I *do* put my money (or lack of it) where my mouth is. And no, I don’t torrent films.
No, putting your money where your mouth is would be going to see ‘Iron Man 2’ because they *did* step up and pay Mickey Rourke and Sam Jackson to be in, when they were threatening to cheap out.
The problem is, they paid more, and they were rewarded with a movie that grossed exactly the same amount. Thus, less profit, and also, you helped contribute to proving that continuity didn’t matter more than low cost.
joeyjojo – Iron Man 2 sold less tickets than Iron Man because it simply wasn’t as good. If it was better, the repeat business would’ve been there. Let’s face it, the movie should’ve killed in May, all the other releases were softer than expected. IM2 could’ve easily made another 30-50 million if it had better than so-so word of mouth.
As far as continuity goes…I missed the rapport between Downey and Howard. Cheadle is a fine actor, but didn’t fit the part well. Will that be the same type of reaction people have to Norton’s replacement? It’s already my reaction to Chris Evans as Cap.
Yes, 95% of fans that are complaining will still see the movie. I know that but, each time a call like this is made it hurts the brand a bit. They want to grow the number of fans with each film, not follow the law of diminishing returns.
thats ridiculous! the Hulk is not the Hulk now without Norton!
Terrific piece Drew, I’m with you all the way, and no one could have said it any better than this. I hope Marvel is watching, and hope what you’ve written on behalf of their fans is seen by the right people at Marvel films.
While I understand the concern, it is important to look at it from all sides. Iron Man 2 performed more like a normal sequel in that it did not reach the same box office as the original. Marvel Studio has to depend on its own financing for this film, since its Disney deal does not include Avengers. In this times it might be hard to raise this capital. In fact, Marvel did not begin to watch its finances so closely until the stock market collapse of 2008. It is a business and they must make tough business decisions sometimes, particularly in a bad economy. On top of that were the creative problems that they had with Mr. Norton on the I.H. Also, for all the people on the internet who get upset are the much larger majority who will know nothing of these events and care even less. I for one am very sceptical about the real influence of digital hype given the number of “fanboy” hype movies that tank exhibits including- Kick-Ass, Splice, etc. The general audience has little concern for this insider stuff, and I am sorry but Mr. Norton is an actor that most people I know care little about while Robert Downey is much more important and he is involved.
Iron Man 2 is still in some theaters and is less than $10 million behind the first one. It’ll probably catch it. Counting international grosses, it’s made more money than the first one.
Kick-Ass made almost $100 million worldwide on a $30 million dollar (possibly less)budget, so nobody’s complaining too loudly there either.
Domestically, It has performed as a traditional sequel which means that it falls either break even or slightly below the original despite ticket inflation over the last two years. Yes, overseas will help it to have a bigger global total and this is a good thing. Kick-Ass is a domestic disappointment given the hype on the internet for this film. In fact, given the hype that one saw on many fanboy sites and here, one would have thought this was the movie event of the year, and it landed with a thud. I teach teenagers and they did not talk about that film one bit, while many mentioned wanting to see Iron Man 2. It was a film that mainstream audiences rejected, and to be successful and have more stories you need to connect with the mainstream, sorry but that is the fact. As Drew mentioned a few weeks ago, He would buy multiple copies of the Blu-ray to try to create revenue to justify a sequel which will probably not happen. Also as stated earlier Marvel must finance Avengers itself while Disney watches that is a lot of pressure to prove that you can control your finances before the parent takes control in a few years. They feel that they must prove themselves in order to have the autonomy to control their characters development as Disney becomes their parent financer and distributor. They could loose control just as DC did for many years under Warner B. before the current management took over.
Both Iron Man 1 and 2 made over $300 million. Nobody’s complaining excepts fans who like to have bragging rights. And non-3-D ticket prices didn’t rise that much in 2 years.
Kick-Ass was cheap. I’m sure Lionsgate thought they could finesse it into a blockbuster, but it was always going to be a cult item, and there’s no shame in that. I’d like to see more cheap, eccentric genre movies that don’t need to make $300 million to be successful. But $50 million at the North American box office still means a lot of people went to see it. Mainstream appeal means different things at different price points.
“Domestically, It has performed as a traditional sequel which means that it falls either break even or slightly below the original despite ticket inflation over the last two years.”
Actually, the typical sequel opens huge on opening weekend and then tanks immediately and winds up making far less than the original. ‘Iron Man 2’ has made the same money as the original, just slightly faster.
The only serious exceptions to this are specific comedies (like ‘Austin Powers’, where the video release is huge and carries over to the sequel) and long-standing franchises that constantly change leads (ie, Bond, Batman).
“it landed with a thud.”
Lions Gate paid $20 mil for it and made $50.
But don’t let facts get in the way of your opinions!
This is a big deal. It’s not just that Edward Norton is important to the movie, but that the message Marvel sends by not including him will set the tone in a big way for how this movie is anticipated and discussed for the next two years. Marvel does NOT want to send the message that they’re trying to cut corners here, but that’s what they will be doing. I
Doesn’t Norton have a bad reputation for being a huge pain in the ass? Didn’t he re-write the Hulk movie he appeared in? So they’re going to hire Joss Whedon to write and direct Avengers, but what if Norton decides he wants to re-write Whedon? They’ve had a different actor play Banner in both of the films so far, does it really matter if it’s somebody else at this point?
It matters because the whole hook of The Avengers is getting all the actors from the different movies together. Whoever ends up playing Bruce Banner will stick out like a sore thumb.
I’m as big a Marvel Man as there can possibly be and I’m angered at this possibility. They are either SEVERELY underestimating Norton’s appeal as Banner and how much ALL the fans are going to complain or they’re faking us out but good. I pray it’s the fake out. Movie fans everywhere, not just fanboys, deserve to see Downey and Norton on screen together. Don’t take my passion for granted, Marvel. Pissing away Norton is pissing away box office from fans. Sure I’ll see Avengers but will I pay to see it ten times like I have Iron Man 2???
I can imagine whoever the replacement Banner is sticking out like the fake Jan in the Brady Bunch Variety Hour.
Marvel certainly does seem a tad skittish about their casting, what with Samuel L. Jackson reportedly almost getting dropped and Terrence Howard actually being replaced. I really do hope things work out for Norton, because he’s a great Bruce Banner.
I hope this isn’t true. I hope if Marvel’s pulls this crap, that the audience at ComicCon booes Kevin Feige off the stage. This would totally put a shadow over the picture and the ComicCon appearance. It isn’t worth it, is it Marvel? Promise Norton one more Hulk picture if he signs on for Avengers. Anything! The man ruled the role. This is your one chance to do this movie right, don’t blow it! Get Norton back now. I’ll be watching on TV to see how this comes out and will tear you a new one on the blogosphere if this ends up being true.
Holy cow, this article is well-written compared to the crap I’ve seen on AICN. No wonder you moved on.
Couldn’t agree more. AICN is a shell of its former self. On any given day the only “stories” posted are usually made up of news gleaned from other sites. If it weren’t for Coaxial I would never go there.
Well said Drew. I whole heartedly agree.
Marvel screwed up big time with the Hulk. Ang Lee made a great Hulk movie and for some reason the masses disconnected with it. Marvel’s attempt at a reboot fell flat. It could have been premiered on TV as it looked pretty low budget and was pretty dull. I forgot it the moment I left the theatre. But I still rank Ang Lee’s Hulk up there with the best super hero movies.
I just don’t understand why they didn’t do a sequel with Bana and Connelly. Maybe the first one was a failure but why go back to the drawing board and throw everything away? The new movie certainly didn’t blow Ang Lee’s movie away in any respect.
Maybe Marvel will just ignore the Hulk altogether for the Avengers movie. That’s my hope.
The Ang Lee movie had a couple of big problems. One— it was about a big muscle bound guy who occasionally gets angry and turns into a big, green, muscle bound guy.
Two—Bruce Banner was adopted and given the name Bruce Krenzner. That would always be his name, even if Nick Nolte was his father. So following the continuing adventures of Bruce Krenzer in a series of sequels always seemed weird.
Three—Bruce’s rage was based on his father issues and he defeated his father at the end of the movie. So it’s resolved, and there’s no where else to go.
So basically, the problem is Ang Lee came up with a story for a one-off movie when what Marvel (and the audience) wanted was an ongoing franchise. As a movie, it is what it is. It has it’s merits and it’s faults. But as the foundation for a series, it’s useless.
Couldn’t disagree more. None of those issues would prevent a sequel. At the end of Hulk Bruce is hiding from the military and still has the problem of becoming the Hulk.
yeah, anonymous. The thing they tacked on at the end that was completely unconnected with the rest of the movie and contradicted it was obviously there to set up a sequel, so how can you say that, just because it didn’t fit at all with the rest of the movie?
Yeah… y’know, actor-continuity would be ideal, but if there’s ONE bit of casting that matters less than the others it’s Bruce Banner. It’s not a suit, it’s not the same voice or appearance, etc.
I’d PREFER Norton, sure, but if the choices are “Hulk is in Avengers but a new guy is Banner” vs. “No Hulk,” I pick the first one.
I see two options.
Option 1) Marvel has signed, or is about to sign Ed Norton for Avengers. Ed’s involvement will be announced at Comic-Con, along with the rest of the cast and Whedon. Fans will breathe sighs of relief. Feige and co. will be hailed as geniuses.
Option 2) Marvel are idiots.
I personally am going with #1 as I do not believe Feige and co. would drop the ball this late in the game. No offense to Mcweeny but I think either he’s wrong or the whole thing is a deliberate swerve.
NOOOOOOO!!! I’m hoping this is not true. Robert DJ/IronMan even came out in TIH ending, they need to make it right first shot!
They like this
I just care that they make a good movie. Robert Downey Jr. is about the only actor who currently owns a role in comic movies. Is there even a point to having Bruce Banner appear in this movie? I wish studios would stop sucking up to manbabies at their comic book shows and focus on putting everything into the movie and letting quality movies speak for themselves. If Captain America sucks or Thor sucks, will there even be a point to the Avengers? It sucks that so many studios feel obligated to drop everything they are doing to make sure they have a presentation for comicon. It is an additional flaw in an already flawed system.
It would be nice for continuity reasons, but obviously Bruce Banner is not going to be as big a part of this film as he was the Incredible Hulk movie. I like Norton, but from all reports he really wanted a huge say in the direction and cut of the Incredible Hulk and it caused tension. Tension that isn’t needed on a project as big as The Avengers has potential to be.
Have you seen all the stuff that was cut from The Incredible Hulk because they wanted a slim runtime despite what it did to the story? We’re talking the difference between Kingdom of Heaven theatrical and director’s cut all over again. If any movie is in desperate need of a director’s cut DVD/Blu-ray, it’s The Incredible Hulk. The shine has started to come off of Marvel with the way they treat their actors.
Yeah, people are acting like Norton was an asshole for fighting to make The Incredible Hulk a good movie. He was also heavily involved in writing the script, so this isn’t just an actor who doesn’t know his place.
Marvel’s problem with the movie is that they were so scared of making another “talky, boring” movie like Ang Lee’s that they cut The Incredible Hulk to the bone, removing anything that might have been criticized as “too intellectual, or arty”. And the end result was an okay movie that lacked emotional weight.
Daredevil was a movie that was helped a lot by the Director’s Cut, which did that movie a favor by putting the actual plot back in. I hope The incredible Hulk gets the same treatment soon as well.
Well, from what I can remember, the guy wasn’t too amazing in The Hulk. He didn’t impress me, or I would probably remember something about him. As long as the new guy can act, and give emotional scenes, I’m cool with it. The Hulk is the least person I’m worried about.
I don’t care if Edward Norton is in “The Avengers”. “The Incredible Hulk” was a decent movie, but let’s face it, pretty much anyone that can look permanently depressed and paranoid can play that part.
Ed Norton IS Bruce Banner…no wonder Iron Man 2 sucked…they replaced Terence Howard who everyone bought in Iron Man only to lose his charm with Oceans 11’s worst cockney ever!!!!!
Edward Norton would fit perfectly into that team as Banner..it doesn’t matter how he will fit as he is already apart of that Universe…MARVEL…You have to spend a little to make a difference! Don’t ‘Big up’ an Avengers film and screw it at the post!!!!
I’m guessing the film will be in 3d. So,they want us to pay extra to see the film in a superior format yet they won’t put their hands in their pockets and deliver a superior cast? Simply a decision made by idiot studio heads who have too much money and power and don’t understand the movie going public.
Seems ridiculous – Norton was perfect in the role. Why screw up things at this stage? Very, very disappointing – bet the stand in Banner gets a boo at Comic Con if they really do decide to go Nortonless.
[www.youtube.com]
DAMN. . . IT!!!
Too bad, I wanted Norton to continue. However, you can read who should be the new Hulk here; [slashwire.wordpress.com]
They can pretend otherwise if they choose to but Iron Man 2 was flat out diminished by the replacement of Terence Howard (no disrespect to Cheadle but it wasn’t a good fit and the consequences of that character being so prominent in the sequel made it even more glaring).
So they make all the decisions they want for prudence’s sake but then don’t pretend you are trying to make the best movie you can either.
This is stupid, seriously.
let’s be honest, Norton is very opinionated and how are we just forgetting his tinkering with previous blockbusters he’s been involved with. most notably the incredible hulk. I love Norton, but you can’t blame Marvel for being nervous that they’re going to have another troublesome appearance from Norton on what will undoubtedly be the largest film they’ve ever done.
Marvel brought Norton into the film and allowed him to add his contributions, including rewriting the script. In fact, if anything, Norton and Leterrier were on the same page. It was Marvel that did last minute tinkering with the film and that’s what Norton objected to. I’m not saying he’s not bullheaded and outspoken (things I don’t necessarily have a problem with), but it’s not like he didn’t have cause.