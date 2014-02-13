Exclusive: Elisabeth Moss and Fred Armisen Spirit Awards presenters

The 2014 Film Independent Spirit Awards are shaping up to be a big afternoon for “12 Years A Slave” which comes into the show with 12 nominations including best feature. What many in the crowd are looking forward to, however, is Patton Oswalt’s inaugural stint as Spirits Awards show host. The popular comedian and actor has already said he wants to shake the show up by giving away live birds to winners instead of the traditional Spirit Awards statue which has a bird on top. We’re not sure if he’s serious or kidding, but we’re a little worried about a throng of doves getting stuck in the Spirits Awards tent on Santa Monica’s beach. As with any awards show, Patton will not have to carry the program alone.

Film Independent has provided HitFix with the first series of presenters this year and they are all independent film or TV veterans.

“Mad Men” star Elisabeth Moss received kudos at the 2014 Sundance Film Festival for her performances in “The One I Love” and “Listen Up Philip.”

Sarah Paulson is the officially unrecognized member of the “12 Years A Slave” ensemble and is known for her roles in films such as “Mud,” “Martha Marcy May Marlene” and on FX’s hit TV series “American Horror Story.”

Fred Armisen is best known for his work on “Saturday Night Live” and his “independent” TV series “Portlandia” on IFC (which is also the network for the Spirit Awards).

Kathryn Hahn has an impressive film resume including independent standouts such as “Afternoon Delight” and “Revolutionary Road” as well as studio fare including “We’re The Millers,” “Wanderlust” and “Step Brothers.” She has a major role in “Bad Words” opening later this spring.

Last, but certainly not least, the legendary Gong Li will also appear as a presenter. Li is best known for her collaborations with Zhang Yimou on films such as “Raise the Red Lantern” and “Ju Dou,” but has a number of English-language credits such as “Memoirs of a Geisha” and “Miami Vice.” She recently wrapped another Zimou film, “Return,” which is expected later this year.



The 2014 Independent Spirit Awards will be broadcast at 10 PM ET on IFC.