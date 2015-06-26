Exclusive: ‘Gone Girl’s’ Rosamund Pike is back with a vengeance in ‘Return to Sender’

After scoring an Oscar nomination for her riveting turn in “Gone Girl,” Rosamund Pike is back in “Return to Sender” — and once again, she's got revenge on her mind.

Directed by Fouad Mikati (“Operation: Endgame”) and co-starring Nick Nolte and Shiloh Fernandez, the film stars Pike as Miranda, “a dedicated nurse, exquisite cake maker and impeccable friend” whose world is shattered when she is brutally assaulted on a blind date.

Even after her attacker, William (Shiloh Fernandez, “Evil Dead”), is convicted and locked away for the crime, Miranda can”t overcome the fear and trauma enough to put her orderly life back together. Desperate for closure, she reaches out to William – first through letters, then prison visits – and slowly builds a relationship with him. But when William is paroled and comes looking for her, Miranda seizes the opportunity to exact revenge.

In advance of the film's August 14 release in theaters and on VOD, HitFix has the exclusive on 12 stills and a poster for the upcoming thriller, which you can check out below.