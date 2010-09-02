Exclusive: Helen Mirren and Djimon Hounsou face off in new ‘Tempest’ image

The Venice Film Festival is in full swing and Telluride will begin tomorrow, but one film this writer is incredibly intrigued by is Julie Taymor’s “The Tempest.”

Debuting on Sept. 11 as the closing night selection at Venice and then screening at both the Toronto and the New York Film Festivals, The visionary who transformed “The Lion King” for the stage has once again put her own unique stamp on a Shakespeare play. The filmmaker cinematic debut was the underrated “Titus” which arguably features one of Anthony Hopkins finest performances and a truly devilish intensity throughout. Now, she’s playing with the Bard of Avon’s “Tempest” by making the play’s lead character, the revenge minded Prospero, a woman. Helen Mirren plays the sorcerer/witch and is joined by Russell Brand, Alan Cumming, Chris Cooper, David Srathairn, Ben Whishaw, Alfred Molina and Felicity Jones.

Walt Disney Studios is releasing the prestige player under their Touchstone label and has provided Awards Campaign with a new, exclusive photo from the film. The striking image finds Prospero protecting her daughter (Jones) from a ready to pounce Caliban (Hounsou). Check out the image below and share your thoughts.

“The Tempest” is expected to open in limited release on Dec. 10.

