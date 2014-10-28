Exclusive: ‘Insurgent’ Interactive Poster for Mekhi Phifer’s Max

Can you believe the holiday movie season is almost here? More importantly than that, can you believe some of Hollywood's most anticipated new flicks for 2015 are just mere months away? One movie that a lot of moviegoers are waiting for is “Insurgent,” the sequel to last year's blockbuster, “Divergent.”

The second installment of Veronica Roth's “Divergent” novels, “Insurgent” finds our future heroes Tris (Shailene Woodley) and Four (Theo James) doing their best to stop different factions from destroying the balance in their society. The first movie helped transform Woodley into a legitimate movie star and her co-stars Angel Elgort (“The Fault in Our Stars”) and Miles Tellar (“Whiplash”) have only become more popular in the months following its release. Adding to the excitement are the additions of Octavia Spencer (playing Johanna), Ray Stevenson (as Marcus Eaton) and Naomi Watts (portraying Everlyn) to the cast.

Lionsgate is slowly beginning to pull the curtain back on “Insurgent” and the studio has teamed up with HitFix and a number of other outlets to give you an interactive sneak peek of the new thriller. This morning, new posters for the film will slowly be revealed and HitFix is happy to be hosting the debut of the “Insurgent” interactive poster for Max, once again played by Mekhi Phifer. You can check it out in the animated design below.

For all of the posters click on the white square in the bottom left hand corner of the poster or visit the official site at thedivergentseries.com

Lionsgate also revealed today that “Insurgent,” opens nationwide on March 20, 2015, will be available in both 2D and 3D theaters.