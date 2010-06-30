Exclusive: Is a Pharrell collaboration with Eminem on the way?

06.30.10 8 years ago

Pharrell Williams has worked with artists from all genres. Most recently, he”s worked with Game on “R.E.D.,” the rapper”s much delayed project, and is working with Jay-Z, although he”s sworn to secrecy about that one. Through his work with the Neptunes, N.E.R.D. and other ventures, he”s collaborated with Britney Spears, Madonna, Kanye West, Gwen Stefani, Shakira, Busta Rhymes, Clipse, the Hives, Justin Timberlake, Nelly, Maroon5 and dozens more. But there are still a few artists on his wish list.

We talked to Pharrell today about his work on “Despicable Me.” He wrote a number of songs, as well as the score, for the adorable, funny animated 3D movie that stars Steve Carrell. His tunes, especially the delightfully sinister title track and the bouncy “Fun Fun Fun” greatly enhance the movie”s mood. We”ll post our full interview with Pharrell in a few days, but we wanted to reveal who is on his hit list.

“I like working with challenging people across the board,” he tells HitFix. Tops on his list is Eminem. Next comes Lady Gaga. “That could be interesting,” he says. Maybe he can go to one of the Jay-Z/Eminem stadium shows and get Hova to put in a good word for him with Marshall Mathers.

We last ran into Pharrell  at a Bruce Springsteen in 2009 so we had to ask if the Boss also on the bucket list? “I would love to,” Pharrell says, but adds, “I can”t imagine that he would want to or could envision what we do, but I would love to work with him.” 

I don”t know… we”d love to hear what the two could conjure up together.

TOPICS#Britney Spears#Madonna#Justin Timberlake#Pharrell#Busta Rhymes#Bruce Springsteen#Lady Gaga#Eminem#Kanye West
