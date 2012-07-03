Exclusive: Katy Perry goes 3D in brand-new photos from ‘Part of Me’

#Katy Perry
07.03.12 6 years ago

In anticipation of “Katy Perry: Part of Me 3D”‘s theatrical release on July 5, HitFix brings you several exclusive new photos from the upcoming concert film/behind-the-scenes documentary, which takes fans on a journey with the pop star as she embarks on her blockbuster California Dreams Tour. After you’ve finished scrolling through all the colorful images in the gallery below, be sure and head over to our Facebook page to enter for a chance to win a “Part of Me” poster signed by Katy Perry herself!

“Katy Perry: Part of Me 3D” opens nationwide on July 5.

