EXCLUSIVE: ‘Kick-Ass 3’ #6 variant covers for Hit-Girl’s origin

12.09.13

(CBR) With Mark Millar and John Romita Jr’s “Kick-Ass 3” hurtling towards its conclusion, We have the exclusive debut of superstar artists Leinil Francis Yu and Jerome Opeña’s variant covers for the double-sized Issue #6, bot colored by Dave McCaig! With the contents featuring the secret origin of Hit-Girl, it’s only appropriate that she stars on the covers as well.

Check out Yu’s variant, Opeña’s homage to J.C. Leyendecker’s “Saturday Evening Post” covers and the Romita Jr.-illustrated standard cover, plus the full solicitation information, below!

KICK-ASS 3 #6 (of 8)
MARK MILLAR (W) • JOHN ROMITA JR. (A/C)
Sketch Variant by JOHN ROMITA JR.
VARIANT COVER A BY Leinil Francis Yu
VARIANT COVER B BY Jerome Opeña
VARIANT COVER C BY TBD
It”s the flashback issue you”ve all been waiting for: The secret origin of Hit-Girl! Training, first blood, and of course, lots of hugs and positive reinforcement from Big Daddy. Exactly how does little Mindy McCready earn her assassin stripes? Hint: It ain”t by collecting stickers. This issue will be extra-sized for extra awesome!
64 PGS./Mature …$4.99

