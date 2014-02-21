Exclusive: Mad Magazine Proves LEGO Was Made For Hollywood

02.21.14

Mad Magazine has been taking entertainment to task for over 60 years. Their latest lampooning – of the blockbuster family film ‘The LEGO Movie’ – proves the franchise was an important step for the Danish toymaker in its plans for world domination. The feature was written by Mike Morse and illustrated by Scott Bricher and Mad had this to say about the images:

[…] while Lego has long been known for its video games, books and parental foot injuries, it had never been a player in Hollywood. But now that a Lego film has become a reality, it seems obvious that the brand would have been a natural fit (get it?) in Tinseltown.

 And we were lucky enough to procure the photos to prove it after the jump!

