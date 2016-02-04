EXCLUSIVE: Mary Jane & Scarlet Witch flex their might in Marvel WOMEN OF POWER variant covers

March is Women”s History Month and Marvel is getting in on the action of celebrating 51% of the human population with their “Women of Power” variants. From Spider-Gwen to Moon Girl, twenty-five Marvel titles will feature their ladies center stage throughout the month. HitFix Harpy is pleased to showcase the covers for both SCARLET WITCH #4 and INVINCIBLE IRON MAN #7.

While Doctor Strange might be the most well-known denizen of the Marvel”s magical realm, Scarlet Witch is no slouch. Her new series has had her traversing the globe in search of answers. Something is off with magic – a disturbance if you will – and Wanda is determined to root out the cause. And of course she”s gonna look like a HBIC while doing it, if artist Jamal Campbell has anything to say about it.

For those of you who might not know, in the ALL-NEW, ALL-DIFFERENT Marvel universe Mary Jane Watson has joined Stark Industries after a – literally – explosive event. You may recall I was a little hard on her debut issue cover, but I am digging David Lopez”s visualization of Mary Jane as a professional businesswoman in charge of a Fortune 100 company.

SCARLET WITCH #4

Image Credit: Marvel Entertainment/Jamal Campbell

In order to confront a new enemy, SCARLET WITCH must journey to a magical realm called the WITCHES ROAD. The path is full of dark surprises lurking around every corner — Wanda must keep her wits about her to survive. But will a surprise visit from a long-lost relative make Wanda lose her way?

INVINCINABLE IRON MAN #7

Image Credit: Marvel Entertainment/David Lopez

“THE WAR MACHINES” PART 2! War Machine and Iron Man team up to stop a brand new threat to the Marvel Universe… like only they can. All this plus more hints to next summer”s insane Marvel blockbuster event.

SCARLET WITCH #4 and INVINCIBLE IRON MAN #7 hit comic store shelves on March 02, 2016.