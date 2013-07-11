Exclusive: Megatron intimidates in new ‘Transformers Prime: Beast Hunters’ clip

07.11.13 5 years ago 2 Comments

Optimus Prime has dealt with a lot of bad guys in his time, but he may have finally met his match, as the Autobots are splintered and facing two major enemies.

Watch an exclusive clip (above) from Hub’s “Transformers Prime: Beast Hunters.” The video and two brand new stills are from the forthcoming episode, entitled “Persuasion.” 

In the episode, Ratchet goes missing only to awake in the clutches of the Megatron and Shockwave, who have some nefarious plans for their captive. But the Decepticons aren;t the only thing to worry about, as Optimus Prime leads the Autobots in a battle against the hulking dragon-bot known as the Predacons. Plus, there appears to be a “Twilight Zone” reference in there as an added bonus. 

Here’s an exclusive image from “Persuasion” in which the massive Predacon (originally cloned by Shockwave) ready to tango with Optimus. He may need some help. 

Take a look:

And a second look at the episode:

The animated show is produced by Hasbro Studios for Hub Network, and executive produced by “Transformers” screenwriters Roberto Orci and Alex Kurtzman. This is its third and final season. 

 This week”s episode airs Friday, July 12 at 7:30 PM EST.

Around The Web

TAGSBeast Huntershasbro studiosHub NetworkMegatron Ratchetoptimus primePredacontransformers prime

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP