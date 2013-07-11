Exclusive: Megatron intimidates in new ‘Transformers Prime: Beast Hunters’ clip

Optimus Prime has dealt with a lot of bad guys in his time, but he may have finally met his match, as the Autobots are splintered and facing two major enemies.

Watch an exclusive clip (above) from Hub’s “Transformers Prime: Beast Hunters.” The video and two brand new stills are from the forthcoming episode, entitled “Persuasion.”

In the episode, Ratchet goes missing only to awake in the clutches of the Megatron and Shockwave, who have some nefarious plans for their captive. But the Decepticons aren;t the only thing to worry about, as Optimus Prime leads the Autobots in a battle against the hulking dragon-bot known as the Predacons. Plus, there appears to be a “Twilight Zone” reference in there as an added bonus.

Here’s an exclusive image from “Persuasion” in which the massive Predacon (originally cloned by Shockwave) ready to tango with Optimus. He may need some help.



Take a look:





And a second look at the episode:

The animated show is produced by Hasbro Studios for Hub Network, and executive produced by “Transformers” screenwriters Roberto Orci and Alex Kurtzman. This is its third and final season.

This week”s episode airs Friday, July 12 at 7:30 PM EST.