Exclusive Premiere: Minnie Driver performs Elliott Smith’s ‘Waltz #2’: Watch

07.29.14 4 years ago

After co-writing the material for her first two albums, actress Minnie Driver decided to turn to songs that others first made famous for “Ask Me To Dance,” out Oct. 7.

The Rounder/Zoe release, Driver”s first album since 2007, features her interpretations of such tunes as The Cure”s “Close To Me,” Neil Young”s “Tell Me Why,” Stevie Wonder”s “Master Blaster,” the Killer”s “Human,” Neil Finn”s “Better Be Home Soon,” and even going back to the Sinatra standard, “Fly Me To The Moon.”  

In this exclusive clip, HitFix premieres Driver singing “Waltz #2,” from the late Elliott Smith. As movie fans know, Smith”s “Miss Misery” was featured in one of Driver”s earlier film”s, “Good Will Hunting,” and the two were friends until his death.

She prefaces the performance by talking about being in the studio with Smith when he recorded the vocal for the haunting, bittersweet “Waltz #2,” and being struck by how “beautiful” the tune was.  She performs it live in the clip below.

The second season of Driver”s series, “About A Boy,” premieres on Oct.14. She plans to tour behind “Ask Me To Dance,” and will work dates around her “Boy” shooting schedule.

“Ask Me To Dance's” complete track listing is below the video.

 1.           Waltz #2 (XO) (Elliott Smith)
 2.          Close To Me  (Robert Smith)
 3.          Master Blaster (Jammin”)  (Stevland Morris)
 4.          Human  (Mark August Stoermer-Dave Brent Keuning-Brandon Flowers-Ronnie Vannucci Jr.       
 5.          Fly Me To The Moon  (Bart Howard)
 6.          Better Be Home Soon   (Neil Finn)
 7.          Wild Wood   (Paul Weller)
 8.          Tell Me Why (Neil Young)
 9.          Speed Of The Sound Of Loneliness  (John Prine)
10.        Love Song  (Lesley Duncan)

