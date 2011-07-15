Exclusive new ‘Captain America’ poster, plus how to win passes to see it early

I’m seeing it this weekend, and here’s how you know I’m genuinely excited: I hate traffic in Los Angeles worse than I hate anything, and I am driving into Carmageddon not once, but TWICE this weekend in order to both see the film and talk to the cast and the director. There are not many movies coming out this summer that could get me to do that.
If you’re going to be in San Diego for Comic-Con and you want to see “Captain America: The First Avenger” on Thursday, there’s a 10:00 AM screening at the Horton Plaza Theater, and it’s going to be complete with special guests and special surprises. It is worth making the effort for this one. We’ve got 30 pairs of tickets to give away, and I wish you luck. I’ll just say this… the people who saw it tonight who I talked to sounded happy about what they saw. I’m avoiding any more footage or scenes or spoilers at this point because I just want to see the movie and see it all put together.
And if it weren’t enough for us to hand out 30 pairs of tickets for you, we have something else as well, a brand-new poster for the film that brings together almost all of the film’s major characters, with an imposing and decidedly evil Red Skull looking down at everything.
This is a HitFix exclusive today, and it’s our pleasure to be able to share it with you:
So what do you think? FIred up? Want to win those passes?
For your chance to receive screening passes, log on to Gofobo.com and enter RSVP Code: G4NEDF
THURSDAY, JULY 21, 2011
10 AM
SAN DIEGO, CA
Passes are limited and are available on a first-come, first-served basis.
I hope you’re able get passes, and i hope to see many of you in San Diego next week. As soon as we’re able, we’ll have our review of the film here at HitFix, and you can look forward to interviews with many of the people involved in the film, including Chris Evans and director Joe Johnston, here at HitFix next week as we count down the days to Comic-Con.
“Captain America: The First Avenger” opens everywhere on July 22, 2011.
I like that its very Drew Struzan-esque. As it should be. Every adventure film should have this kind of poster. Just cool.
I dunno MMCB105, I’m not sold on this. A lot of marketing execs were influenced by Struzan in all the wrong ways (floating heads jammed in amongst ill-thought through montages). It would have been better to have Struzan actually do the poster, instead of some jarring photoshop montage (shame he’s retired). Heck, even the artist Adi Granov has produced some film-quality Cap art recently that I would have preferred to this…
I’ll admit its not absolutely perfect. Admittedly Struzan could make a much better poster if give the chance, but I’ll take a poster like this over “giant famous actor face” posters any day of the week.
Saw it last night. Made me really wish I’d been a fan girl growing up and sprinkled some Captain America comics in with the Casper and Archie ones!
This is insane. These passes are going ridiculously fast. I wonder how many people who are getting these will actually be in San Diego?
I got mine. Can’t wait to go. Thanks for the heads up on the passes Drew. Keep up the good work!
Where the hell is his mask. Why do they have to keep taking away from the costumes, pisses me off.
Oh, Pissed Off, you old grouch, you must know that it’s because those marketing gurus know that most superhero costumes look stupid and thus won’t track with the 25-35 year old mainstream crowd, and they want to draw in the non-nerd females who might swoon at the sight of a heavily airbrushed Chris Evans. That’s why they’ve cleverly photoshopped this montage so that the second focal point (points?) that the eye is drawn to are the breasts to the left of Chris Evan’s head (or maybe that’s just me?) Those marketing types are so clever!
As a fan who has been following Cap’s comic adventures for 30 years and back tracking through reprints and back issues, it’s very true to the source. Steve Rogers often is seen sans mask and dons it during battle. Same goes for many ‘Avengers’ characters. Know the material before you make an asinine comment!
C’mon Skeletal13, you might be being a little harsh on Pissed Off. I’m not sure that the marketing quango that designed this poster really stopped to consider the historical precedent set by Cap writers and artists over the years. How many copies does Cap sell a month- 30 000? That’s a tiny fraction of the audience required to make a movie like this move from the red to the black.
Rather, is it not more likely that –given the conservative nature of Hollywood– they were more concerned with showing the face of the star that they have spent millions paying, a star that might well have crossover appeal to non-nerd female audiences?
I’m not saying this is right, but it is understandable. TBH, I understand Pissed Off’s frusrations, which seem to be borne from the fact that the advertisements thus far don’t have any faith in putting Cap in the mask (like it is something to be ashamed of). As a life long comicbook reader myself, I don’t find Pissed Off’s concerns (if I have read them correctly) to be asinine!
Exclusive? I saw this at the theater last night!
It looks like the Iron Man posters, which would be cool, I guess, if it was part of a collection. On it’s own, meh, I’ve liked some of the other posters better
In Johnston we trust! I’ve been a fan of “The Rocketeer” from the begining. Joe gets “it” when it comes to period pieces in a big way. I really wish I could be in CA to see this and be part of a special night. I’ll have to settle for watching it here in good ol’ Madison, WI.
I’m beyond fired up for this.
Oh yeah, great poster. It is exclusive to HitFix. Congrats!
No reviews at Rotten Tomatoes yet = I’m worried.
Devin Faraci reports that the buzz is good to mixed; good from the critics/friends he trusts. I dunno when the review embargo is lifted (although the post-credits sequence has already been leaked after someone filmed it in a theatre, and so someone has seen it…)
Looks like Cap just shit an explosion.