Exclusive new ‘Captain America’ poster, plus how to win passes to see it early

I’m seeing it this weekend, and here’s how you know I’m genuinely excited: I hate traffic in Los Angeles worse than I hate anything, and I am driving into Carmageddon not once, but TWICE this weekend in order to both see the film and talk to the cast and the director. There are not many movies coming out this summer that could get me to do that.

If you’re going to be in San Diego for Comic-Con and you want to see “Captain America: The First Avenger” on Thursday, there’s a 10:00 AM screening at the Horton Plaza Theater, and it’s going to be complete with special guests and special surprises. It is worth making the effort for this one. We’ve got 30 pairs of tickets to give away, and I wish you luck. I’ll just say this… the people who saw it tonight who I talked to sounded happy about what they saw. I’m avoiding any more footage or scenes or spoilers at this point because I just want to see the movie and see it all put together.

And if it weren’t enough for us to hand out 30 pairs of tickets for you, we have something else as well, a brand-new poster for the film that brings together almost all of the film’s major characters, with an imposing and decidedly evil Red Skull looking down at everything.

This is a HitFix exclusive today, and it’s our pleasure to be able to share it with you:

So what do you think? FIred up? Want to win those passes?

For your chance to receive screening passes, log on to Gofobo.com and enter RSVP Code: G4NEDF



THURSDAY, JULY 21, 2011

10 AM

SAN DIEGO, CA



Passes are limited and are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

I hope you’re able get passes, and i hope to see many of you in San Diego next week. As soon as we’re able, we’ll have our review of the film here at HitFix, and you can look forward to interviews with many of the people involved in the film, including Chris Evans and director Joe Johnston, here at HitFix next week as we count down the days to Comic-Con.



“Captain America: The First Avenger” opens everywhere on July 22, 2011.