Exclusive: New photos from Sundance and Cannes charmer ‘Beasts of the Southern Wild’

05.23.12 6 years ago

When I reviewed Benh Zeitlin’s “Beasts of the Southern Wild” during the 2012 Sundance Film Festival I referred to the drama as a “cinematic wonder.” And I wasn’t the only fan.  The film quickly won over Park City audiences and took home the coveted dramatic competition grand jury prize. After Fox Searchlight snatched it up during the fest, cinephiles the world over have been eager to journey to Hushpuppy’s home,  “the Tub.” Fast forward five months later and it’s no surprise then, that critics on the other side of the Atlantic have been heaping praise upon “Wild” after it screened at the 2012 Cannes Film Festival this past weekend. Luckily, American moviegoers won’t have to wait much longer to catch “Wild” in their local theaters as its national roll out begins on June 27. 

In the meantime, checkout these exclusive new images of breakout star Quvenzhané Wallis as Hushpuppy in the film, behind-the-scenes and charming the world’s paparazzi on the Croisette in the gallery below.

