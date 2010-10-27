Exclusive: Nicole Kidman looks forward in new ‘Rabbit Hole’ poster

Most movie marketing campaigns have months, sometimes years to come to fruition. Even coming up with a trailer and a poster can take months on end of creative discussion. In fact, in an extreme case, I remember seeing hundreds of comps for the final poster for “The Hours” back in the day when I was at Paramount. You literally have no idea how many months it took for everyone to agree what order to put Julianne Moore, Meryl Streep and Nicole Kidman in against a white background. But, something must have worked because the film was nominated for best picture and Kidman won her first best actress Oscar (or maybe it was just the movie). Eight years later, Kidman has delivered her finest performance since in John Cameron Mitchell’s “Rabbit Hole.” Unlike “The Hours, however, Lionsgate has had just five weeks to come up with marketing materials. No easy task.

The trailer for the acclaimed drama, which was the surprise of the 2010 Toronto Film Festival, debuted last week. Now, Awards Campaign is happy to debut the brand new poster for the awards season contender which you can find embedded below.

Lionsgate tends to create two looks for almost all their releases, regardless of genre, so this is no doubt the “first look,” but it conveys an optimistic tone for what is an unconventional tale of loss in a modern family. Also starring Aaron Eckhart and Diane Wiest, “Rabbit Hole” is a favorite of this pundit and a film I can’t wait to see again.

“Rabbit Hole” opens in limited release on Dec. 17.

