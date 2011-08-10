Exclusive: ‘Potter’ writers Steve Kloves and David Yates reunite for ‘The Stand’

The “Harry Potter” film series was a juggernaut pretty much from start to finish, occupying ten years of pop culture real estate by sheer force of will. There was no guarantee up front that the films would work, or that fans would be happy, or that the studio would be able to get all the films made before the kids got too old to star in them. It seemed like a huge challenge up front, and the way they pulled it off has been sort of overwhelming to witness. It is a triumph of filmmaking as mountain climbing, an accomplishment that few would have been able to pull off, much less with the style and grace of this series.
How many other film franchises genuinely got better as they went? How many film franchises produced eight films in a decade? Especially films of this size and complexity? “Harry Potter” is one of those singular things, and especially over the back half of the series, David Yates and Steve Kloves did a lot of the heavy lifting as the director and screenwriter of the films, and they made a whoooooole lot of money for Warner Bros. in the process.
Little wonder, then, that Warner Bros. is in the process of finalizing the deals for David Yates and Steve Kloves to re-team for a multi-movie version of Stephen King’s epic “The Stand.”
This makes a lot of sense for a lot of reasons. First, “The Stand” remains this tantalizing almost for a lot of fans of the book. The Mick Garris version for television is a very faithful telling, but there’s something wild and terrifying about the book that television standards and practices just didn’t make room for, a scope to the world of the book that still hasn’t been captured. Kloves is a smart writer and given two (or possibly even three) movies to tell the story, he can let it live and breathe, and hopefully nobody’s going to try to push this to a PG-13. “The Stand,” as originally written, was dark and powerful and disturbing, and if you’re not going to go further than television has allowed in the past, there seems little reason to revisit the material.
Yates had mentioned his involvement with “The Stand” when he was doing press for “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2,” but he was still just thinking about it at the time. Word is that the deals are now coming together quickly, and that this is a priority project for the studio and for Vertigo Pictures, which will produce. After all, with “Potter” concluded, why not put the same team back to work on something that will cover several films? It’s darker and more adult fare, but it’s a book that has sold millions and millions of copies over the years, one of the best known things King ever wrote.
At the time, though, he didn’t mention that this was a reunion. If this comes together quickly, this could be several huge release dates for Warner Bros., and a real treat for King fans. We’ll have more on this as details are finalized, but for now, count on an official announcement soon.
Of course, that raises the question of casting, and that’s a big conversation for another day…
With the recent death of “The Dark Tower” at Universal. Is this a trial balloon for WB to see if the less pulpy side of King can be as marketable as the Potter series? Would Kloves and Yates ultimately team up on “The Dark Tower” with the Man in Black for a 2nd series?
I am sad that they cancelled The Dark Tower but has anyone really though about how unfilmable it is. 7 DT books is a heck of a lot more complicated than 7 Harry Potter books. What would the story arc be and over how many movies. How much of young Roland and that story line would they focus on? Heck, Drawing of the Three could have a three hour movie alone and still leave out alot. Give the story line of books 5, 6, and 7 is the average moviegoer going to stomach the ending of book 7 and be happy with it? I cannot see Hollywood making a Dark Tower movie or miniseries and doing any justice to it at all.
My head explode!
Bradley Cooper for Randall Flagg!!!
HELL NO!
Gotta agree with Lolita – NO NO NO.
Am I the only one who would in fact be totally surprised if WB did NOT push for this/these to be PG-13?
Nope, becau$e we know they’ll always choo$e the wider reach of audience over everything el$e.
The bleakness they brought to the Potter series makes them pretty inspired choices for The Stand.
Your avatar makes you a pretty inspired commenter!
“Wait a minute, eggs don’t ripen! EGGS DON’T RIPEN!!!”
I haven’t read The Stand in over a quarter-century, but can it really be satisfactorily chopped into three pieces? I’ve always felt that it would be best done as a 12-hour HBO miniseries, a la Band of Brothers. I picked up the expanded edition paperback at a garage sale once, but I don’t have time to revisit it until I win the Lotto and free up my weekdays.
I think three 2 1/2 hour movies could do the story justice. The book would still need to be nipped and tucked a great deal, but I don’t think audiences would line up for four or five movies of The Stand, especially as the first film would have some of the ickiest, most audience-unfriendly stuff in the story (the Captain Trips epidemic means billions of people strangling to death on their own snot). I say one movie for Captain Trips and setting up the characters, a second for the characters assembling under Mother Abigail / Randall Flagg, and a third pitting the two groups against each other. A TV miniseries done with a big budget and no ratings restrictions would be best, but a film trilogy could work. I remember George Romero almost making a two-part movie in the mid-80’s. That would have been interesting.
I’m with you on this. I think The Stand would make a great season of television, and the novel in a sense functions much like the best serialized storytelling we have these days. I’m probably in the minority here, but I don’t see two or three films working with this material. It’s been a long time since I’ve read the book, but the only great cliffhanger I can recall that would work in a film is the bombing in Colorado that kills Nick Andros, et al.
Let the “dream casting” BEGIN!
Okay, I’ll start! Pie in the sky:
Stu Redman – Matt Damon
Randall Flagg – Mickey Rourke
Jennifer Lawrence – Frannie
Jakob Dylan – Larry Underwood
Sam Rockwell – Lloyd Henreid
Jesse Eisenbeg – Harold Lauder
Jeremy Davies – Nick Andros
Krysten Rytter – Nadine Cross
Trascan Man – Walt Goggins
Glen Bateman – Clint Eastwood
Woody Harrelson (`cause I’m kinda drawing a blank here) – Tom Cullen
they gotta do laudner right…he starts out the novel as a fat, pimply kid…the months of travel toughen him up…wont work with eisenberg….would be too much like the mini series
horrible casting call Sam, here’s a much better one.
Stu Redman- Josh Lucas
Frannie Goldsmith- Malin Ackerman
Randall Flagg- Mark Strong
Larry Underwood- Garret Hedlund
Jonah Hill- Harold Lauder (he can do drama and harold was always supposed to be fat)
Jeremy Renner- Lloyd Henreid
Rose Byrne- Nadine Cross
Ben Foster- Trashcan Man
Glen Bateman- No just no to Clint Eastwood, Bateman is supposed to be a comfortable, happy old man, not a husky tall one who sounds like a smoker..the only actor I can think of that would fit that would be Woody Allen but he wouldnt work and prolly wouldnt do it.
Judge Ferris- Forrest Whitaker
Nick Andros- Aaron Johnson
Tom Cullen- The tall dude from Glee
Re: Monterey Jack’s comment — the 1994 miniseries was shown in four parts over eight hours, but minus commercials it was actually six hours of story. So three 2 1/2 hour movies would give them an extra 90 minutes that the fairly faithful miniseries didn’t have. Plus the book is actually divided into three large sections, and at least one of the first two ends on a cliffhanger, if I recall, so there is a three-part structure already in place.
The miniseries also got away with some pretty nasty stuff for TV at the time, so frankly I think a movie could get away with being PG-13.
Scott Glenn for Randall Flagg!
The miniseries was pretty terrible. I don’t think I can get excited about a remake unless I get word from on high that there will be some major rewrites to the endgame. Will anyone agree with me that the ending to the book was one of the worst, most deus ex machina-ish endings in the history of… anything.
Wow, I just finished reading the book last week (the uncut edition, which probably took me longer to read than it took the events in the story to play out) and have watched the miniseries off of Netflix the last few days. I loved the book, but hated the series (the destructive force of Molly Ringwald dwarfed Captain Tripps) so I’m thrilled by this news.
I just finished the book 2 days ago as well. You and I have good timing, apparently.
Somehow a reboot makes Hollywood see $$$ but taking a chance on The Dark Tower is risky. I am not happy about this. There is no money or fame to be made from this. Kloves and Yates add quite a bit to the movie budget, add any big name stars to this and the budget goes up several notchs, throw in good special effects, multiple location shoots (Maine, Las Vegas, Colo, NY, DC, LA and several others scenes in the book), this thing will be a budget behemoth and lucky to rake in 50-75% of the initial cost. Frankly, Hollywood should do The Dark Tower.
Wait…what?
You’re saying that The Dark Tower would be LESS expensive to film than The Stand, but make MORE money with general audiences?
What parallel earth do you live on?
Yes and no. Yes, The Dark Tower could be less expensive than The Stand but I questioned the Return on investment. True Grit (2010) had a budget of $38m and raked in $249m. Give The Dark Tower a budget of $30m and see what happens. Depending on the storyline that they come up with they will not have to spend a bunch of money on CGI. Remember that all threee LOTR was shot on the same budget as Matrix 2 or 3 and look which is still making money years later on DVD sales. A remake of The Stand is going to suffer the same fate as the Dune remake. Dispit how you feel about the 1984 film, was the 2000 miniseries any better? Plus, back in 2008 they anounced a 3rd remake in the works. I am just saying that why should Hollywood do another reboot or remake when they could do something new? Let Me In was NOT better than the original Let The Right One In and an example of Hollywood’s glee for a reboot or a remake. Who really wants to see a new version of Dirty Dancing?
I want Jeff Goldblum for Larry Underwood.
please, not david yates…if you absolutely have to go with a harry potter director pick cuaron instead
Josh Holloway for one of the characters!
Holloway would make a very interesting Larry Underwood, but can he sing?
Yes, Josh Holloway can sing and play the guitar. He used to sing blues with his guitar teacher and sing and play guitar on the LOST set.
Few projects can be quite like Potter, because the books were still being written while the movies were coming out – each medium fed off the other’s hype and success. A very hard act to follow.
You have to wonder whether anyone at WB knows why their movies make money. Sure, Yates’ movies pull a billion each time and that sounds great, but it’s no secret that something like 95% of that is brand loyalty. Stephen King may be a big name, but adapting his writing is a notoriously hit-and-miss exercise.
If they make The Stand, they should make it for TV, because that’s all Yates seems to know (even after 4 films). Ditto for Abrams and Star Trek.
Rufus Sewell for Randall Flagg. I can actually picture it.
Yeah, his lazy eye would only enhance the character’s creepiness.
The Stand is great but has been done, a truly epic end of the world story is “swan song” every bit as good and no one has done it yet.
They couldn’t find the money to make a big-budget R-rated horror epic, even with Guillermo del Toro at the helm, James f–king Cameron producing, and Tom Cruise starring. If this gets made at all, it WILL be neutered into a PG-13.
David Yates was terrible for Harry Potter. HP7 part 2 was a huge disappointment and boring. As mentioned else wheres on the interweb he just seemed like he was trying to get it over with.
Don’t need another version of the Stand anyway. Dark Tower would be way better – I think 3 3hr movies would do it (no Wizard and Glass even tho it’s good) or even Talisman (which would be a good test for DT), Long Walk, or Regulators.
Hmm…So with Yates..based on the last four potter films we should expect absolutely zero emotionality. Expect these to be really really rushed and explain everything very quickly instead of thoroughly. Wonderful, can wait for this fucker to fuck up another great story that I grew up loving. Thanks douchebag. Why cant we get Frank Darabont? Or Del Toro? Shit, I would even give it to Sam Raimi over fucking Yates. Shit, I love this story too.