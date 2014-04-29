Exclusive ‘Rosemary’s Baby’ image finds Zoe Saldana in stylish repose

We're only two weeks from the birth of NBC's new take on “Rosemary's Baby” and, courtesy of NBC, HitFix has an exclusive picture of Zoe Saldana, who will be stepping into a modern version Mia Farrow's pixie cut for the Ira Levin adaptation.

As you can see from the picture above — a very nice NBC-provided image that is NOT an exclusive — the new “Rosemary's Baby” has been moved from New York City to Paris and the picture is presumably meant to make us sympathize with Patrick J. Adams' character, because we also would make some very dark pacts to get a Parisian flat with that unobstructed view of the Eiffel Tower.

In addition to Adams and Saldana, “Rosemary's Baby” stars Jason Isaacs and Carole Bouquet. The teleplay comes from Scott Abbott and James Wong, with “Europa, Europa” and “Treme” veteran Agnieszka Holland.

“Rosemary's Baby” will air its first two hours on Sunday, May 11 and the story will conclude on Thursday, May 15.

You'll note that in our exclusive gallery image (below), Saldana is wearing that same sleeveless red number. Credit to costume designer Pierre-Yves Gayraud and costume supervisor Catherine Boisgontier for the snazzy dress.

Check out the exclusive image below and click here for a slightly bigger version.