Exclusive: Ryan Phillippe joins the list of ‘Captain America’ contenders

The never ending casting call for the title character in “The First Avenger: Captain America” continues. Sources have confirmed to HitFix that Ryan Phillippe is the latest Hollywood leading man to be considered for the pivotal role in the Marvel Studios movie universe.
Phillippe joins what has become a laundry list of actors to screen test for the role including Mike Vogel (“She’s Out of My League”), Garret Hedlund (“Tron Legacy”), Chris Evans (“Fantastic Four”), Scott Porter (“Friday Night Lights”), Chace Crawford (“Gossip Girl”) and Michael Cassidy (“Smallville.”) One leading contender, John Krasinski, reportedly shot a screen test with a number of other Marvel Universe actors. This continued activity may mean the studio hasn’t found what they’ve been looking for yet or is just doing additional due diligence.
Reports indicate Hugo Weaving was just cast as Captain America’s adversary, the Red Skull, late last week.
Phillippe was last seen on screen in 2008’s critical and box office disappointment “Stop-Loss.” That followed something of a career renaissance for the actor who had a string of high-profile films with Best Picture “Crash,” Clint Eastwood’s “Flags of Our Fathers” and the thriller “Breach.” The 35-year-old actor will next be seen as Will Forte’s comic foil in “MacGruber” this May. He’s also completed the indie drama “The Bang Bang Club” alongside Malin Akerman and Taylor Kitsch.
“The First Avenger: Captain America” is still scheduled to open on July 22, 2011.
Finally, someone who seems appropriate for the role.
Ryan Phillippe would be one of the worst possible choices as Captain America. I’d consider boycotting the movie and the Avengers if he was chosen
They still haven’t gotten around to Jeremy Renner yet, huh?
[www.imdb.com]
here is the right choice
Hopefully the Super Soldier Serum gives him some much needed charisma. Dude is boring.
I think you mean “boring as sh*t.” I can’t see this kid stepping into Cap’s shoes.
@moosebuddy
Not a bad choice for Cap. Would definitely be better than most of the scrawny guys the suits have been picking. I’d like to throw John Cena in as a choice as well. He may not have the acting chops, but he’s got the build and the ass kicking attitude.
now if only we could put Phillippe’s talent in Cena’s body. physically cena would be perfect for the role. 12 rounds showed that he did have some acting ability but nowhere even close to RDJ or Norton.
Deadline Hollywood says that Channing Tatum is being brought in for this too. Isn’t the list supposed to get shorter during auditions, not longer? Somebody told me that’s how it worked…
jeremy renner is (and looks) too old. ryan phillippe would be perfect.
Because Cap is white, what’s so wrong with that?
Hmm … maybe Chris Tucker … just maybe …
after seeing flags and way of the gun, I am totally down with Phillippe being Cap. Seriously, the character isnt a comedian. He’s a no nonsense leader. Of course, if Cena was able to stand his own against rdj then he would be the no brainer… maybe he could improve before the avengers movie
i dont understand these potentials. They all seem to small or sheepish for the part. It seems like you’d want a more likable version of Sam Worthington for the role. Ryan Phillippe? While he’s certainly shown he has the acting chops in recent years, how does a guy like that convince you he’s Captain America? But the fact that Marvel is screen testing them with other Marvel Universe characters is a very good sign. We’ll see what happens.