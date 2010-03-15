Exclusive: Ryan Phillippe joins the list of ‘Captain America’ contenders

The never ending casting call for the title character in “The First Avenger: Captain America” continues. Sources have confirmed to HitFix that Ryan Phillippe is the latest Hollywood leading man to be considered for the pivotal role in the Marvel Studios movie universe.

Phillippe joins what has become a laundry list of actors to screen test for the role including Mike Vogel (“She’s Out of My League”), Garret Hedlund (“Tron Legacy”), Chris Evans (“Fantastic Four”), Scott Porter (“Friday Night Lights”), Chace Crawford (“Gossip Girl”) and Michael Cassidy (“Smallville.”) One leading contender, John Krasinski, reportedly shot a screen test with a number of other Marvel Universe actors. This continued activity may mean the studio hasn’t found what they’ve been looking for yet or is just doing additional due diligence.

Reports indicate Hugo Weaving was just cast as Captain America’s adversary, the Red Skull, late last week.

Phillippe was last seen on screen in 2008’s critical and box office disappointment “Stop-Loss.” That followed something of a career renaissance for the actor who had a string of high-profile films with Best Picture “Crash,” Clint Eastwood’s “Flags of Our Fathers” and the thriller “Breach.” The 35-year-old actor will next be seen as Will Forte’s comic foil in “MacGruber” this May. He’s also completed the indie drama “The Bang Bang Club” alongside Malin Akerman and Taylor Kitsch.

“The First Avenger: Captain America” is still scheduled to open on July 22, 2011.

