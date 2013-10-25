Exclusive: Scott Stapp on new Creed album: ‘I have no idea’ what happened

Remember that new Creed album that the reunited rock band planned to put out last year? It turns out that you”re not the only one that”s curious about what happened. So is Creed”s lead singer, Scott Stapp.
Liane Bonin Starr and I interviewed Stapp on Thursday (24) about his new solo album, “Proof Of Life,” out Nov. 5 for our podcast, CulturePop. When I asked how the album was going, he expressed his befuddlement at how his bandmates had stepped away from it.
A little back story: Creed, which has sold more than 40 million albums, broke up in 2004, in part due to the difficulties the other band members were having with Stapp. Stapp went on his way and the rest of the band-Mark Tremonti, Brian Marshall, and Scott Phillips- created Alter Bridge, with new vocalist Myles Kennedy. In 2009, after Stapp got sober, Creed reformed, and released “Full Circle,” its first album in eight years.
Things seemed to be going fine and the group started working on a follow-up and toured together.
“In 2012, actually ’11 and ’12, I was under the impression we were making a new Creed record,” Stapp tells HitFix. “I got together with Mark – I actually stayed at his home- and we wrote a bunch of songs, eight of which we were pretty excited about that were going to make the record. We even began to play some of the songs in soundcheck in 2012, which was typical of what we would do in the writing process…So it was just as much a shock to me based upon all the writing I was doing and the preparation I was doing for the new Creed record that that wasn”t being done anymore.”
Instead, much to Stapp”s surprise, Tremonti worked on a solo album, which came out earlier this year, and the rest of the band recorded a new Alter Bridge record, which came out earlier this month.
“I had been there, everything was cool, we were on tour, we were doing this, we were getting ready,” Stapp says. “And if you go back and look at the [social media] posts from everybody, that”s what everyone was saying, so I don”t know what happened in there that pushed them in another direction. I know Mark decided he wanted to do a solo album which was during the time we were supposed to record the new Creed album, and then after that, he went to do another Alter Bridge record, so you guys will have to interview him and ask him because to this day I still have no idea what created the change in plans.”
Alter Bridge is in Europe right now, according to the band”s publicist, who is trying to get a comment from Tremonti. However, in 2012, Tremonti told Billboard, “We got together with Scott and put together a handful of songs and got the arrangements and melodic ideas in place, and now it’s kind of in Scott’s lap to finish off he lyrics and track some demos so we can move on to the next batch,” Tremonti reports. So far, he says, Creed has “a good mix…It’s got one more radio-friendly type song, one rocking tune, one of the more drawn-out, finger-picked, long, five-minute kind of songs — just a little bit of everything people have heard in the past.” He added that the band had not set any “timetables” for release.
This August, Tremonti told Billboard that when he is songwriting, it is usually pretty obvious to him if a tune is a solo turn or for Alter Bridge or for Creed, so it sounds like he still considers Creed an ongoing concern.
Stapp said after communication went silent, he needed to get back to work- “I”ve got three kids and I”m saving for college for them”-so he began work on what became “Proof of Life.”
When asked if he had directly asked Tremonti what was going on, Stapp said, “Yeah, we”ve done that and I still don”t understand, really, and at this point nor will I ever and nor do I want to. One thing I”ve learned in recovery is my job for me is to keep my side of the street clean and what I can say in this relationship and in this friendship with these guys is my side of the street is clean. And since we got back together in 2009, my side of the street has been clean and my intentions and anything I”ve ever said has come from a place of meaning it and honesty and sincerity, so all I can do is continue to support those guys and love them through whatever and whatever the future holds I can”t say, but I do know I got to make this record now.”
For our full interview with Stapp, turn to CulturePop
That’s easy. It’s because Stapp is an egomaniac who believes in his own hype and thinks he’s the messiah. He’s nothing more than a 3rd-rate Eddie Vedder/Chris Cornell wannabe with a dash of Bono.
no ego on those comments, tremonti was a douche about the whole creed album thing, he fleeced the american creed fans for 3 years so he could put out two crappy records.
you’re dumbass who cant read. He clearly stated he had done everything to make it happen and he wasn’t blaming anyone. He is handling it right…unlike eddie vedder who is a bitter communist with short man syndrome.
@Jpep2424-Like I have time to hear whatever crap Stapp says. The guy is so full of himself. He wants to believe that he’s influenced people when all he’s really done is spawn more lame-ass post-grunge bands that continue to make rock music irrelevant. It’s guys like Eddie Vedder, Josh Homme, Trent Reznor, and Dave Grohl who actually still have something to say and make it meaningful unlike Stapp who continues to rip off Bono’s lyrics.
@StevenFlores – Dude, all those lame ass bands have sold more records then AB could even dream about, as for Josh Homme and Reznor, are you kidding me? you cannot listen to one NIN album and say wow that’s worth of being in charts, on the other hand Josh well his hay days are over listen to last 2 QOTSA albums, as for Dave I have respect for him but he is essentially a pop star he knows how to write bubblegum anthems which will always have some place in the charts. How can you just sit there and slam Scott Stapp? do you have any idea how many Creeds fans are there in North America alone? and despite them never toured in Europe I know how many fans they have out there I am friends with them, as for Eddie Vedder (coming from a die hard huge PJ fan) unfortunately for the past whole decade nothing ‘good’ came out of PJ in fact I would prefer them to retire than releasing another album that simply sucks balls – they should go back in time and contemplate on all the things that made PJ what they are. Peace!
The hate on Stapp is silly he totaly changed his life around nothing ego about saying he needs to save money for college and needs to start working, the problem Tremonti has been a douche the last two years, when AB goes broke and they need more money they will call stapp for Creed, BTW the latest AB is so horrible not sure he doesnt need to call Stapp now. The only think dropping faster than than Fortress on the charts is BS that will coming from Team AB when they read this interview. Get ready for Stapp slams at any time, he the only rock star not allowed to be a recovering addict
Yes, because performing on a sold out UK+EU tour to then follow up with a high demand tour in the US is the definition of bombing…
Post a comment…Scott is very sincere with his words. You have to be a idiot not to respect him
Fortress is magnificent, btw. This coming from a die-hard fan of both bands.
I think ALter Bridge sucks & NOTHING can replace Creed! Scott handled it right & mature!
what the hell happened ?
I think its a pretty nice compliment to Stapp when people compare him to Vedder because Vedder is an amazing musician. He also happens to be a toxic human being who supports all kind of degeneracy. He loves abortion. He’s a flaming liberal who hates the 2nd amendment and guns in general, oh, unless they’re in the hands of his own personal bodyguards! What a scumbag.
Well, surprise surprise – we used to blame Scott for being a douche back in the day but look who’s being a douche now? Rest of the BAND?
Fact – Creed is most consistent and melodic and radio friendly through and through
Fact – (Despite me being a huge fan of AB and Myles Kennedy) AB albums have few excellent Rock/Metal tracks and that’s it, I always find myself skipping through tracks, that’s just the nature of those albums (not saying they are musically inferior)
Fact – Tremonti’s solo project is a complete failure there is no denial in that. It got people excited but no one cares now, yet he moved on to record another one? Didn’t Mark realize that he is a terrible singer compare to Scott and Myles, also the drummer ‘Garrett Whitlock’ is a douche bag, not sure why he still chooses to stick around with dickheads like that? Maybe that’s what’s making a bit of douche too?
Fact – Slash’s work with Myles also didn’t break any barriers like Velvet Revolver/GnR or Creed.
Fact – Scott’s new Album ‘Proof of Life’ simply beats AB fortress and Slash’s new albums hands down.
Fact – Tremonti is still struggling to shed the Christian Rock label that often gets slammed at Creed, while personally I don’t think there’s anything wrong with that I mean it’s okay to be a Satanist and burn bible but we have a problem when someone sings with positivity incorporating religious morals? (For the record morals only come from religion) what kind of world are we living in?
Fact – Creed is and will always be more superior but AB fans cannot stand that, because most of the AB fans are European Metal heads who listen to nothing but black metal doom metal death metal and stuff like that, they don’t know nothing about melody they just need something to head bang to in a mosh pit (I have attended AB concerts in England and I have seen the kind of crowd that comes to see them, unlike Creed’s crowd which is as I like to call it ‘Clean’)
Last but not least – When there is so much love available to 3/4 of Creed who now are playing in AB, I fail to understand why they would deny themselves of it.
Scott Stapp has always been a better musician, regardless of his troubles his writing and songs have always been inspiring – the man never hesitate to speak the truth.
AB Fortress – I mean there are probably 2 or 3 songs in the whole Album that I actually liked rest I have already forgotten and time will forget as well. The best AB record was AB 1 which was written in the later years of Creed, since then none of the AB records made a ding in the universe.
I would say if rest of the band is behaving like this and choosing AB fans and Tremonti solo project fans (which I think are handful of people) then that’s just sad.
Scott Stapp and his talents do not need these guys, just that Creed was such an important aspect of his life, he gave his heart and soul to it, you can’t expect him to give up on it. But Listening to Proof of Life made me realize that he is still there, an excellent musician and singer/songwriter who doesn’t need anything extra. I therefore request all the Creed fans (No point in talking to AB fans) to support him and his solo career at least he is the only one who cares about you and only through his live shows you will get to hear some of Creed. PEACE
Fact- all those facts you just posted are opinions. Here’s a fact for you. Myles Kennedy can out sing Scott stapp any day. Popularity does not equal talent. If that’s the case then Katy perry is far more talented then Scott Stapp or Myles Kennedy! But we both know that’s not true. I listened to Scott stapps new album and it sounds exactly like every other creed song only not as good! It’s nice too see the rest of the band doing something new. Also I don’t think you have listened to an alter bridge album cause most of there songs are definitely not metal and are full of melodies. They are certainly far from death metal or black metal whatever that is! Myles Kennedy is a breath of air. It’s nice to have vocalist that doesn’t have that generic deep voice that every single rock band has these days. It’s hard to tell some of them apart. Also slash and Myles Kennedy’s album was very popular. I like creed but come on man they are not that amazing.
@Eddie-Who gives a shit about the charts? It’s all about what sticks out more and who will still be standing. Pearl Jam, NIN, QoSTA, and Foo Fighters are still vital as they still headline festivals all over the world. Why would anyone care about some lame wannabe band whose singer who thinks he’s Jesus Christ or something. Everyone knows that Scott Stapp is a joke and his fans are a bunch of idiots for buying into his bullshit.
All and all i am a Dutch big fan of Creed aswell as Alter Bridge. Seen AB 4 times and the Creed gig was canceled years ago. But half a year ago Scott Stapp played in Holland for about 300 people!?! can you imagine?
This was by far the best show i have seen ever(out of about 100+ shows i have seen).
Played creed and his own songs, truely amazing.
Hope he sobers up and get his shit together to make music preferable with the guys from AB.
Which band has been so constand with their albums of a high level without any bad songs on a album?=>Creed!! even the last Full circle hit the mark.
greeetz Patrick
You know i dont really know a whole lot of people who can actually say that they were able to turn their life around.