Exclusive: See the world of THE BLACK HOOD come to life in this gritty motion comic

#Archie Comics
02.23.15

Philadelphia police officer Greg Hettinger just wanted to do his job. Now he”s a vigilante with a chip on his shoulder and painkiller addiction.

After stepping into a firefight and pulling the trigger blindly, everything went dark for Hettinger. Things didn”t get any brighter when he woke up in the hospital. Irrevocably scarred and accused of murder, the former cop must go undercover if he still wants to do some good.

Now this gritty noir world comes to life in the Dark Circle Comics world premiere trailer for THE BLACK HOOD.

Want to know more? Check out my interview with Duane Swierczynski about transitioning from crime novels to graphic novels.

THE BLACK HOOD #1 by Duane Swierczynski & Michael Gaydos hits store shelves on 2/25.

