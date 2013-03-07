Exclusive: Shia LaBeouf, Nick Nolte and more in new images from ‘The Company You Keep’

Robert Redford’s latest film, “The Company You Keep,” saw its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival last September before heading on to Toronto and then bottling up for an April 5, 2013 release date. Based on the novel by Neil Gordon, the thriller centers on a former Weather Underground activist on the run after a journalist discovers his identity.

Reviewing out of Venice, HitFix’s Guy Lodge called the film “a kind of runway for several generations of plum stars and character talents, the rich ensemble rather ostentatiously showing off Redford”s continued pulling power.” Today, we have a few exclusive looks at elements of that ensemble, from Shia LaBeouf to Julie Christie to Chris Cooper. And really, that’s just scratching the surface of a who’s who roll call of actors.

Click through the gallery below to see the images. “The Company You Keep” opens on April 5.

