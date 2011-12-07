EXCLUSIVE Song Of The Day: Damien Jurado covers ‘Christmas Time Is Here’

Spend a yultide by the fireside with Damien Jurado, who’s pumped out a piano- and horn-laden version of “Christmas Time Is Here.” The Vince Guaraldi original — popularized via “A Charlie Brown Christmas” — has a melancholy slowness that Jurado’s falsetto capitalizes upon, warms up with the Aki Kurose Middle School Academy Glee Club and prepares your brain waves for a long winter’s nap.

Jurado’s got some help too from engineer Steven Aguilar and from producer/instrumentalist Kyle Zantos, plus Joe Ruppert, Cole Mauro and Dave Hall.

The Seattle artist’s song comes in advance of his next album project, “Maraqopa,” a collaboration with singer/songwriter and producer Richard Swift, out of his National Freedom studios. That set is out on Feb. 21, preceded by a hometown release show on Feb. 17 at The Neptune. Jurado will then be out on the road in Europe.

Check out a trailer to the album, plus an MP3 from leading track “Nothing Is the News,” both below.

“Nothing is the News” by Damien Jurado by DOJAGSC

Damien Jurado at National Freedom from Lance Alton Troxel on Vimeo.



Here are Damien Jurado’s tour dates:

02/17/12 Seattle, WA: The Neptune w/Gold Leaves and Bryan John Appleby *Release Show*

02/29/12 Groningen, NL: Oosterpoort

03/01/12 Hamburg, DE: Astra Stub

03/02/12 Lund, SE: Mejeriet

03/03/12 Stockholm, SE: Sodra

03/04/12 Goteborg, SE: Nefertiti

03/06/12 Copenhagen, DK: Loppen

03/07/12 Berlin, DE: Comet Club

03/08/12 Leipzig, DE: UT Connewitz

03/09/12 Schorndorf, DE: Manufaktur

03/11/12 Den Bosch, NL: fabrlQ Festival

03/12/12 London, UK: Cargo

03/13/12 Rouen, FR: Le 106 Club

03/15/12 Bordeaux, FR: Le Saint X

03/16/12 San Sebastian, ES: Teatro Victoria Eugenia

03/17/12 Santander, ES: Black Bird

03/18/12 Orense, ES: Theater

03/18/12 Madrid, ES: Teatro Lara

03/20/12 Cadiz, ES: Edificio Constitución 1812 de Cádiz

03/21/12 Granada, ES: Planta Baja

03/22/12 Murcia, ES: Microsonidos

03/23/12 Badalona, ES: Blues & Ritme

03/25/12 Fribourg, CH: Fri-Son

03/26/12 Zurich, CH: El Lokal

03/29/12 Amsterdam, NL: Paradiso