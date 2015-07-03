Exclusive: ‘Strike Back’ heroes won’t go quietly in final season trailer & poster

In this new Golden Age of TV drama, viewers don't lack for the most erudite, artful, philosophical dramas they can possibly find. But sometimes, we just want to watch stuff blow up real good, and in a way that doesn't insult our intelligences. That is where Cinemax's “Strike Back” has come in for the last few years, and the way the show will be going out when its final season debuts here on July 31. (The first few episodes have already aired in the UK.) It's an action show that's always been smarter, funnier and plain better than it needs to be, with great chemistry between leads Philip Winchester and Sullivan Stapleton (both of whom will be headlining NBC dramas this fall), action sequences that put the best of network TV (including “Arrow”) to shame and a winning mix of fun and genuine stakes.

I've seen the first four episodes of the final season, and it looks like the show will be going out on a high note. While you wait to see them (assuming you haven't already), here's a trailer, along with the final season poster.