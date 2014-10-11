Exclusive: The ‘Gone Girl’ Amazing Amy cover you won’t believe actually exists

In the eight days since “Gone Girl” debuted it has gone from a critical success to a box office wonder to something of a pop culture phenomenon. People can't stop talking about it. The New Yorker, er, online outlets can't stop writing essays about it. And moviegoers are going back for a second viewing. Chances are you've already seen David Fincher's adaptation of Gillian Flynn's best-selling novel. We hope you have because we have something very special to share with you…
…but you really need to have seen the movie.
Now, assuming you have caught “Gone Girl” in the theater, you're well aware that Amy Dunne (the fantastic Rosamund Pike) was the childhood inspiration for her parents' “Amazing Amy” book series. Those stories have haunted Dunne her entire adult life as “Amazing Amy” always seems to be one step ahead of the “real” Amy. The covers of some of the “Amazing Amy” novels, beautifully illustrated by artist Kirk Van Wormer, were recently made available as a free iTunes book download. There was, however, one particular cover missing. And it's likely the final cover of the entire “Amazing Amy” series (well, maybe).
20th Century Fox was kind enough to provide this exclusive to HitFix which you can view at the bottom of this post.
[Warning: Spoilers ahead. Do not scroll down unless you want a major plot point about the movie revealed.]
[We're not kidding people.]
[Seriously. Stop here if you don't want to find out a major spoiler.]
Pretty fun? No. We're dying to hear Ellen Abbot's reaction to it.
“Gone Girl” is now playing nationwide.
I can’t see the image.
I haven’t looked at the image yet. I wanted to ask a question first. I haven’t seen the movie yet (but plan to). But I have read the book. Will looking at the image spoil something from the movie for me or will I already have been aware of it since I read the book?
I haven’t read the book, but I would imagine if you’ve read the book then this image will hardly spoil anything for you.
Yeah I think you’re good.
I have a question… if this cover showing a girl looking like she’s just murdered someone and cut them in pieces is “amazing”, then why is everyone hoping that psychopaths like Luka Magnotta will get a life sentence? How can what repulses us in real life become amazing on the cover of a book? I don’t get it.
Um. It’s meant to be ironic.
Bizarre comment.
Yeah, how can people sleep comfortably knowing Bugs Bunny has maimed and killed hundreds maybe even thousands of times. Like this drawing, I hope someone stops the cartoon menace and soon.
The word you’re looking for is Satire. This movie went from drama mystery, to psycho thriller, to satire quite smoothly and artistically. We don’t condone behavior like Luka Magnotta’s because he truly is a real life psychopath with no real substance or genius to him. Amy is, on the other hand, super intelligent, manipulative and charming. She purposely go out trying to kill things or people. Just wanted to f*ck with her husband.
edit: She *didn’t* purposely go out trying to kill things or people. Just wanted to f*ck with her husband.
I honestly hated the movie. I thought it was one of the stupidest films I’ve ever seen. The editing was awful and the script was even worse. I was really disappointed because I was expecting to really enjoy it but I couldn’t wait for it to be over (and what a long wait!). I won’t even get into the negative tropes/stereotypes it perpetuates that the general public is not going to recognize as a trope/stereotype…
You’re a brave soul. I hated it as well. Fincher is incapable of making a less than well made movie. However technically pristine his movies are some fail for me as movies. And Gone Girl is one of the lesser ones. Panic Room remains at the bottom of anything he’ll ever do.